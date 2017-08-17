Jet crash still haunts relatives

× Expand Photo provided This is the same model of jet aircraft that vanished over Lake Champlain in 1971. A new search is underway for the craft.

MORIAH | In 1971, a corporate jet vanished from radar screens over Lake Champlain soon after takeoff from Burlington International Airport.

Despite numerous search efforts since, it has never been found and is believed to be at the murky bottom of the lake.

The plane, a Rockwell 1121 Jet Commander, may have gone down near Thompson’s Point at Charlotte, Vt., across from Essex and Whallon’s Bay, NY some believe.

Barbara Nikitas, whose uncle, George Nikita, was the pilot of the private jet, has been staying in the area to try to get the search going again.

“The plane has never been found and in the last four years we have been searching again for the plane,” she said. “My uncle was the pilot. Basically what we’re looking for is to ask if anyone has had anything wash up on their property or if anyone remembers anything from back then or if they were told anything.”

The plane could be anywhere between Burlington and the south end of the lake to Moriah.

“We are so perplexed about what happened that night and we just can’t get a handle on where this plane could be,” Nikitas said.

She said she’s been in contact with a woman who lives near the Essex ferry landing.

“Some funny pieces of things washed up on her beach,” Nikitas said. “We don’t know what they are. They’re in the custody of the New York State Police.”

Nikitas, of Beverly Hills, Calif., said her side of the family spells their last name differently than George Nikita did.

Nikitas said the search ended in 1973-74 and started again in 2014.

“Nobody wanted to search anymore,” she said. “We got into contact with Mr. Van Laer and the search started again.”

Scott Van Laer is a state forest ranger who in his off-time tracks plane crashes in the Adirondack region.

After Van Laer met Nikitas on a wreck-chasing Internet message board, he organized a search in Lake Champlain in 2014 with state police divers and private contractors who used a mini submarine.

The twin engine jet was bound for Providence, R.I., with Nikita, a co-pilot and three businessmen from Atlanta real-estate firm Cousins Properties on board. The jet vanished from radar only a few minutes after takeoff, with near-blizzard conditions reported on that day, Jan. 27.

Forty-six years later, the families of those on board would like some closure, Nikitas said.