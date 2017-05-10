Job Fair set for Saturday

LAKE GEORGE — Many dozens of jobs are available this summer in Lake George, and people are urged to attend a Hospitality Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Lake George Forum, 2200 Rte. 9, to meet prospective employers.

About two dozen businesses with open positions will be greeting and discussing job prospects with those attending.

The event is a first-ever joint effort of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and the Warren County Career Center.

The businesses have both full-time and part-time jobs to be filled, Chamber spokeswoman Amanda Metzger said Monday, noting that most, but not all, are in the hospitality industry. Some of the job openings are for year-round employment, she added.

“Our businesses are giving priority in their hiring to local people,” she said.

On Tuesday May 16, the Chamber is holding their monthly Business After Hours Mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at King Neptune’s Pub, 1 Kurosaka Lane in Lake George. Metzger said the event is an opportunity to check out renovations at the pub and enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres as well as drink specials. A 50/50 raffle is planned. Chamber members may attend for $5; otherwise admission is $10 per person.

On Friday May 12, the Lake George Chamber and the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association will host their Legislative Roundtable Breakfast at The Courtyard Marriott at 365 Canada St. in Lake George, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Association president Mark Dorr will lead a discussion on various tourism-related issues. Local and state officials are scheduled to attend.

Visit lakegeorgechamber.com for details.