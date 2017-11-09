Johnsburg elects first female supervisor

× Expand Photo provided Johnsburg supervisor candidate Andrea Hogan is the apparent winner over Peter Olesheski Jr. in Tuesday’s general election. Laurie Prescott Arnheiter appears to be a clear winner in the town board race. Unofficial results showed incumbents Arnold Stevens with an 18-vote lead over fellow incumbent Katie Nightingale for the other board seat. Katy Lorah had a 35-vote lead over current town clerk Jo A. Smith.

JOHNSBURG | Voters in the Town of Johnsburg have tapped Andrea Hogan to be the town’s first-ever female supervisor.

Hogan, a Democrat, will fill the position that has been vacant since February when supervisor Ron Vanselow became too ill to serve.

The unofficial ballot results, which do not include the absentee ballots, show Hogan defeated Republican Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. by a vote of 446 to 341.

“I’m the first female supervisor in the Town of Johnsburg on the 100th anniversary of Womens Suffrage, and I’m proud of that,” Hogan said. “When my daughter looked at me this morning and said. ‘Mom, you did this on the anniversary of the suffragist movement,’ that was a great moment for me.”

Hogan, a first-time candidate, is the director of the Adirondack Community Outreach Center.

“I’m so excited, and so grateful to everyone who supported me, my whole team — this was not a one-woman show, it was a team effort and I’m so grateful,” Hogan said.

Hogan said she thinks running a positive campaign, along with going door-to-door, helped her win the supervisor seat. She said going door-to-door made her a better candidate and will make her a better supervisor.

Olesheski has served on the Johnsburg Town Board since 2012, and will continue to serve in that elected position.

During a candidate forum on Oct. 24, Olesheski had touted his experience as an elected official and his roots in the community.

Hogan brought a message of improving communication between the taxpayers and town government. She said part of that will be more face-to-face communication with constituents and between town departments.

Hogan said Johnsburg voters had two good candidates for supervisor, and she will have no problem working with Olesheski on the town board.

“I have never been anything but committed to reaching across any divide to make things happen for the town,” she said.

Hogan’s running mate, Democrat Kathleen "Katy" Cornwall Lorah, appears to have won the town clerk race.

Unofficially, Lorah won 399-364 over sitting town clerk Republican Jo A. Smith.

Katie Nightingale, who lost in the Republican primary, but who joined Hogan and Lorah on the Johnsburg Hamlets United ticket, finished 18 votes behind in the balloting.

Political newcomer Laurie Prescott Arnheiter was the top vote-getter with 460 votes, and Councilman Arnold Stevens, first elected in 1990, was reelected with 433 votes.

Nightingale finished third in the race for two seats with 415 votes. Hogan said she is hopeful the absentee ballots will change the results.

In other election results, superintendent of highways was reelected to another term, defeating Fred Comstock 482-255.

Town justice Vincent Shiavone was reelected with 536 votes in an unopposed race.