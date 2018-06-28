Johnsburg ‘corrects error’ in making employee full time

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board voted to make a transfer station worker full-time, allowing him to have medical insurance benefits through the town, something he was denied for years.

Councilman Arnold Stevens, a member of the Solid Waste Committee, told the board the Town of Johnsburg has an employee who works part-time at the transfer station who is exposed to hazardous material.

The employee, who has worked for the town since 2006, transferred to the transfer station in 2012 where he works 31 hours per week, one hour under the 32-hour threshold to be considered a full-time employee. As a part-time employee he does not qualify for health insurance through the town.

In New York state, the employer has the discretion to set the number of hours to be considered full-time. Even the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act does not define full-time or part-time employment. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for the purposes of the Affordable Care Act considers a full-time employee as anyone who works an average of 30 hours per week or 130 hours per month.

According to Councilman Pete Olesheski, it was the intention of a previous board to keep this employee as part-time.

“This should have been rectified long ago. We set his hours at 31 so he wouldn’t be full-time,” Olesheski said.

Stevens moved a resolution increasing the employee’s hours per week by one to make him full-time.

The town has been paying the health insurance premiums for full-time employees, but a recently enacted policy requires new hires to pay a percentage of their premiums. The board agreed the employee should be covered under the older guidelines.

In addition, by becoming a full-time employee, the individual will be paid for time off for legal holidays.

Supervisor Andrea Hogan said it was appropriate to give the employee full-time status to show the employee’s work is valued by the Town of Johnsburg.

“This is not only the right thing to do,” Hogan said, “but this is a hard position to fill.”

SUMMER SWIMMING PROGRAM CANCELED

The Town of Johnsburg has been forced to cancel its 2018 Summer Swim Instruction Program for a lack of a director and counselors. The town received no applications for counselors and several applications for director, none of whom had any swim experience. The town was holding a five-week progressive swim program three days per week at the Grunblatt Memorial Beach for kids in grades K-12.