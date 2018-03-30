Johnsburg accepts 227 acres of Mill Creek property

× The Town of Johnsburg has accepted the donation of some 227 acres of land known as the Mill Creek Recreation Area, which includes the Black Hole, as well as Sullivan’s Island. The donation agreement requires the land be used as a public park in perpetuity. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The Town of Johnsburg has accepted from the Open Space Institute a 227-acre parcel known as Mill Creek/Sullivan’s Island.

The area known as the Mill Creek Conservation Area is nearly 224 acres, and includes the Black Hole area off Harrington Road. Sullivan’s Island, designated as “Casey Island” on a 1982 survey map, is about 3.5 acres, and is located north of the Saratoga-North Creek Railway station.

The donation of the property to the town by the not-for-profit OSI had been the subject of consideration since last August, when the town accepted the Sullivan’s Island portion as a gesture of good faith.

The agreement says the Mill Creek/Sullivan’s Island property should be “dedicated forever as parkland” to be used solely as a public park.

OSI would have the right to erect a sign on each parcel indicating the property was a gift from OSI for use and enjoyment by the general public.

The town applied for a $217,000 Regional Economic Development Council grant last year for the Mill Creek area, which was not awarded.

In December, when the 2017 grants were awarded, Warren County Planning & Community Development Director Wayne LaMothe said the town would stand a better chance of getting grants if it owned the property.

Since the town has entered into an agreement to accept the land, the town board discussed getting an appraisal for the 227 acres in order to establish a value for a matching funds grant.

Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. said an online search indicated the six parcels are appraised at a total of $290,000.

Councilman Gene Arsenault recommended the Mill Creek Citizens Committee meet again in order to make recommendations for the development of the area.