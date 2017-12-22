Johnsburg agrees to partially fund Tannery Pond director

× The Johnsburg Town Board agreed to fund half the salary for a future full time director at Tannery Pond. Councilwoman Katie Nightingale was the only member to vote against the resolution, saying she wanted to see a different management model before agreeing to fund the position. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board has agreed pay half of a $35,000 salary for a future, full time executive director for Tannery Pond

The arts and cultural facility will pay the remaining $17,500.

Acting Johnsburg Supervisor Gene Arsenault negotiated the agreement with Tannery Pond Board President Donna Welch, who announced last month that Deb Zach was leaving her position as the organization’s director.

Zach was hired to work 20 hours per week, Arsenault said, but had been putting in as many as 35.

Welch said the board is not opposed to looking at other models, and had even been talking about revamping the management model before Councilwoman Katie Nightingale voted against the measure at a town board meeting on Dec. 5.

She said Tannery Pond is looking forward to working more closely with town government.

“There is a tremendous synergy between us and other things going on in town,” Welch said.

Arsenault said Welch reported the Tannery Pond budget was very tight, but they were “strongly considering” hiring a full time director because the number of events held at Tannery Pond has risen from 220 in 2012 to 660 events at the end of November.

Arsenault said he originally did not support the idea of the town paying for a director, but circumstances had changed.

“I never bought in because I didn’t see growth,” Arsenault said.

Arsenault has seen more use of Tannery Pond by town residents, with only 10 to 12 percent of the activities being sponsored by Tannery Pond. He said this changed his mind because, with all the activity, the facility still has to do the management, operations, and event scheduling.

“Since operations have been turned over to the board, Tannery Pond is more robust, more well-run,” he said.

Councilman Pete Olesheski said the town had previously agreed to support a scheduling person at the rate of $10,000, paid for out of occupancy tax money.

“In total that would be $27,500 into the management and staffing of the building,” he said.

Councilman Arnold Stevens moved the resolution for the funding saying there were high hopes for Tannery Pond when it was donated to the town in 2002.

“It has now come to that point,” Stevens said.

Stevens made a motion to fund half the director’s salary for two years.

Nightingale, who voted against the measure, said she opposed the funding until the management model was revisited.

She said she would prefer to fund the position for only one year while the board worked out a management model that included the management of resources outside Tannery Pond, such as Riverside Park.

Olesheski said the board typically approved this type of funding for a two-year period, after which it would be reviewed for renewal.