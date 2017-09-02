Johnsburg agrees to take back Sullivan’s Island

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board voted Aug. 15 to accept Sullivan Island from the Open Space Institute (OSI) as a “demonstration of good faith” toward accepting five other parcels in the Mill Creek Area.

Mill Creek Citizens Committee (MCCC) member Deana Wood presented a letter, dated Aug. 11, from the committee to the Town of Johnsburg from the regarding five parcels the OSI is offering the town.

The offer includes Sullivan Island, which is an approximately 2.5 square mile island located in the Hudson River just north of the train station in North Creek.

Sullivan Island is included in approximately 120 acres the OSI would like to give to the Town of Johnsburg, and MCCC recommended accepting the island to show the town was interested in accepting the other parcel.

But the committee indicated they would like to wait on the status of some grants before accepting the others.

“We are concerned with the cost of public use and management of the property to the town,” the letter says.

The other parcels, said Interim Supervisor Gene Arsenault, are related to the Mill Creek area off Harrington Road, including the Black Hole, an unofficial recreation area located on Harrington Road in the Wevertown section of Johnsburg.

“It’s 120 acres, plus or minus, that goes over to the Hudson,” Arsenault said.

“It’s a pretty substantial piece of property, and it all falls into this Mill Creek Recreation Area,” said Arsenault after the meeting.

The committee, said Wood, met about a week prior to the town board meeting and decided they would like to see Sullivan Island separated from the Black Hole property.

The town does not formally maintain the area, and there is no lifeguard.

The town crew, Arsenault said, will visit the area and pick up trash.

He said when Johnsburg took over the area around the year 2000, the town did some work there, but interest in and attention to the area trailed off.

“The board is now being asked how to manage and how to improve this area,” he said.

“If we are going to take it over, we need to take care of it and make it useful.”

Arsenault said the area tends to be used more by out-of-towners, rather than locals, who have raised concern about speeding on Harrington Road and activities in the area, including drinking.