Johnsburg board mulls occupancy tax switchover

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board is considering adjusting how they reallocate their occupancy tax dollars.

Councilman Pete Olesheski said last week that the town has $50,000 in occupancy tax revenues to distribute.

But they receive twice that much in requests for their usage, which is designed to be spent on promoting tourism.

The Occupancy Tax Committee is considering whether to recommend spending the revenue on a professional public relations firm rather than parceling out the money to individual groups.

“The bigger question is do we want to do away with the application process and put it all in a PR campaign,” Olesheski said.

Olesheski said there was a consensus among the board that they did not want to turn its back on all the local events in town.

But there’s growing pressure on the county to make a change toward going with an outside PR firm rather than using its own tourism department.

Laurie Prescott Arnheiter, a candidate for the town board, said there was a wealth of people with public relations experience in Johnsburg who could be tapped as potential PR representatives.

Olesheski said there was still a lot of work to do before the Nov. 15 deadline for the occupancy tax application period.

CLERK ADVISES AGAINST PARTIAL PAYMENTS

Jo A. Smith, Johnsburg’s town clerk and tax collector, told the town board she would not recommend going to a system of three partial payments of property taxes.

The state legislature has allowed municipalities to collect taxes three times per year rather than one time at the beginning of the year.

Smith said she was making her recommendation after speaking to other municipal clerks/tax collectors and the municipal attorney.

“I just don’t feel it’s a good thing to do now,” she said.

Nothing has yet been done regarding a revaluation, which would bring properties to 100 percent of their assessed value, according to Smith, and it would make more sense to consider partial tax payments if the town was at 100 percent of its assessed value.

Olesheski said the school board had recently decided not to go with partial payments of school taxes.