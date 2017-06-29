Johnsburg board tables moratorium on solar permits

× The Johnsburg Town Board is shown discussing a proposed moratorium on issuing permits for solar systems. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG — The Johnsburg Town Board has tabled a resolution calling for a moratorium on issuing permits for solar energy systems, arguing the proposal was something of a “knee jerk reaction.”

Acting Town Supervisor Eugene Arsenault echoed that characterization, which was used moments earlier by Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr., saying the board simply wanted time to put better zoning regulations in place.

Arsenault said the board in no way wished to discourage the use of solar energy, and in fact, later accepted a bid for installing solar panels on the Town Hall/Library.

He said there is even discussion about locating a solar field at the dump, but the board would like to have some regulatory framework in place before issuing permits for solar systems. Arsenault said the board would like to refer the matter to the planning/zoning board for its recommendations.

In response to a question from the public, Arsenault said the board did not have any specific concerns about solar systems, but saw a need to redefine the town’s zoning in order to protect the town in the future.

However, the supervisor said the board also did not want to cause a problem as the building season was beginning, and did not want to be seen as discouraging solar energy systems.

The resolution would have exempted flush-mounted rooftop solar arrays on residential homes.

The board later accepted the lone bid submitted to install solar panels on the Town Hall/Library.

Queensbury-based provider Apex Solar bid $44,688 for a 15.96kw system. The bid contained an estimate for a 26.6kw system of $74,480.

An estimate of savings prepared July 2016 by Kasselman Solar projected Johnsburg’s annual energy cost would drop from $3,300 to $215 after installing a solar system.

Kasselman Solar did not submit a bid for the project.

In other business, the Town Board also approved several requests for funding from the Occupancy Tax account.

Olesheski, an Occupancy Tax Committee member, said he had received a request for funds for the town to participate in the annual Outdoor Expo, which would now be a two-day event rather than three. The board approved a request for up to $700.

The board approved a request for $1,500 from Lisa Solomon, executive director of the Gore Mountain Region Chamber of Commerce, to provide lunch for 40 members of the NY State Outdoor Writers Association, who will be visiting Johnsburg on Oct. 12.

The board approved $600 in licensing fees for the public showing of four, family-oriented movies. Robin Jay from the Gem Radio Theater and Laurie Arnheiter from the Hudson River Trading Company created the concept of Movies by the River. The licensing fee would be $150 per movie, which would be free to the public.

Olesheski said after the $2,800 in payments, the Occupancy Tax account had roughly $10,000 remaining.