Johnsburg Central launches campaign for pavilion

JOHNSBURG — Johnsburg Central has launched a fundraising campaign to construct a new pavilion on the school’s playground.

“The pavilion will provide a shaded area during recess, something that is very much needed in our playground,” said Principal Heather Flanagan.

The “Raise the Roof” donation program aims to raise between $6,000 and $8,000 by the end of the school year.

Initial plans call for a footprint of about 24 by 28 feet, or 672 square feet.

The multi-use area will provide a shaded space for outdoor classes, picnics and other activities — including after hours art lessons given by Kate Hartley, as well as presentations and lectures by organizations like the Adirondack Museum and the Up Yonda Farm, both regular visitors.

“It would be great to have the benefit of having these programs out-of-doors for the students,” Flanagan said. “This pavilion would work as an excellent outside classroom for such activities.”

Once completed, the pavilion would also be available for family picnics, as well as use by tourists.

To raise funds, the district has launched a “Buy a Brick” program.

The bricks will be used to pave the entrance to the pavilion and will possibly be integrated into the flooring.

Bricks can include family names, business names or a memorial. Flanagan also envisions dedications to past graduating classes or as a way to honor specific individuals.

Bricks are two sizes.

Donors can purchase a 4 x 8 inch for $35, which includes a dedication. An 8 x 8 inch option is also available for $50.

Bricks are available until June 1, 2017 and be ordered at bricksrus.com/order/jcs. Forms can also be retrieved at district offices.

Donors are also being sought for funds, materials and time.

For more info, contact Heather Flanagan at 251-2921 or by e-mail: hflanagan@johnsburgcsd.org.

Any remaining funds following completion of the project will be used for future beautification projects in the district.