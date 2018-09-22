Johnsburg child receives grant to fund charitable effort

× Expand Photo provided Nine-year-old Hudson Dunkley, founder of the charity ‘Snacks for Friends’ discusses his outreach to Johnsburg youngsters with officials of the Adirondack Foundation, which recently granted him $750 to continue his effort through the 2018-19 school year.

NORTH CREEK | A young boy’s concern for classmates has grown into an established local charity that was recently awarded a grant from the Adirondack Foundation.

The $750 donation from the foundation’s subsidiary, the Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region, was presented to nine-year-old Hudson Dunkley at the Adirondack Foundation’s recent annual summer celebration.

Hudson is one of the Adirondack Foundation’s youngest grant recipients ever.

The charitable effort started two years ago, when the boy was merely 7 years old.

Johnsburg Elementary School classrooms host a daily snack break, during which youngsters eat snacks they bring from home.

He noticed that a number of his classmates didn’t have anything to eat during the break, which concerned him, so he started bringing in some extra snacks for those children who would otherwise go without, his mother Erin Greenholtz Dunkley said.

“It upset Hudson a lot that some of his friends didn’t have snacks to eat,” she said, noting that some families in the school district weren’t able to afford the expense.

Hudson told Adirondack Foundation officials he was inspired to launch his ongoing charitable effort — which he calls “Snacks for Friends” — by Minerva resident John Callahan’s donation of money toward buying uniforms for Hudson’s Boy Scout Troop. Erin and George Dunkley, Hudson’s father, are leaders of the group.

Two years ago, the Dunkleys met with Johnsburg Elementary Principal Heather Flanagan, who approved the concept, and Hudson began bringing in granola bars, pretzels, and Goldfish crackers daily in a beach pail to feed children in Johnsburg’s first grade class.

Soon after the effort expanded soon after to all of the school’s first and second grade classrooms — four in total.

After this effort started costing the Dunkley family about $180 per month, neighbors and others who heard about Hudson’s charitable efforts started contributing to the cause, according to the Foundation.

The Community Fund’s $750 donation will allow Hudson to fund Snacks for Friends for the four classrooms through the 2018-2019 school year.

The Johnsburg Parent-Teacher Organization applied for the grant on Hudson’s behalf, Erin Dunkley said.

“Snacks for Friends was ‘under the radar’ until this year,” she said.

The charity not only gives Hudson experience managing this outreach, but it also provides him lessons in money management, Dunkley said.

Hudson is managing a bank account dedicated to the charity, and Hudson shops for the snack food, paying for items with his own debit card, Dunkley said.

Asked last week about the inspiration of his charitable effort, Hudson responded with six words.

“God told me to do this,” he said.