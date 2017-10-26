Johnsburg clerk challenged by first time candidate

JOHNSBURG | In the Town of Johnsburg, town clerk Jo A. Smith is citing her nine years of experience in seeking another full term, while her challenger, Kathleen C. Lorah is banking on experience in the private sector to qualify her for office.

JO A. SMITH

Jo A. Smith, 49, is the incumbent town clerk, who also serves as the town registrar and town historian. A lifelong resident, she is on the ballot as a Republican and Rose Party candidate.

Smith became the town clerk in 2014, and has been historian since 2009. She previously served as deputy town clerk from 2009 to 2013, and was deputy registrar from 2010 to 2013.

Smith was the Planning and Zoning secretary from 2012 to 2013. Smith is a graduate of the Johnsburg Central School, the BOCES Secretarial and Accounting program, and holds a New York State realty license, and has Business Automated Services clerks program certification.

During her tenure as the town’s clerk, Smith said, she as streamlined filing, professionalized general office atmosphere, shared services with supervisor’s office leading to greater efficiencies with cost savings, digitalizing town minutes, performed website and email set up, created a mailing list, and has held after hours appointments for marriage licenses.

Smith is a marriage official, issues hunting licenses, does electronic death registration (EDRS) and keeps vital records. She said she has initiated on-line tax payment option, compiled a Local Laws book and ordinance book, helped set up E-Cycle.

Asked where she would like to see more/less money spent in th town budget, Smith said, “I would like to see the town hall updated or upgraded to represent our town in the 21st century instead of the dated version it is.”

A little known fact about Jo A. Smith: As the town historian, she does a lot of genealogy work, including documenting cemeteries, and even gets referrals from other towns for people seeking genealogical information.

KATHLEEN C. LORAH

Katy Cornwall Lorah, appearing on the ballot as Kathleen C. Lorah, currently works at Rite Aid in North Creek, and is running for office for the first time.