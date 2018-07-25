Johnsburg EMS awarded federal funds

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Johnsburg EMS squad is the recipient of a $117,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Although the EMS company applies for grants yearly, it has been nearly 10 years since Johnsburg EMS was successful in obtaining the grant, which will be used to purchase new, stat-of-the-art equipment.

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg EMS has been awarded a $117,080 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which will go toward the purchase of new equipment.

With the funds, the squad will be able to purchase monitor/defibrillators, two automatic chest compression devices and two Autovent ventilators.

The award is the result of a nearly 10-year-long effort.

“I think 2009 was the last time we were awarded a FEMA grant to get a new ambulance,” said Johnsburg EMS President and EMT Joe Connelly.

The EMS squad applies for the FEMA grant every year knowing the only way to afford to purchase brand new, top-of-the-line equipment is through grants.

The squad plans to purchase two Lifepack 15 EKG monitors at $35,600 each, and two Lucas chest compressors, which are $16,000 each.

Connelly said the EKG monitors are the most important piece of equipment on the ambulances. The device records and transmits all vitals, including hemoglobin, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, and transmits all the information to hospitals. The chest compressors, Connelly said, are the standard of care now. The chest compressors provide automatic CPR to patients.

“You need bystander CPR immediately, but need to get on one of these as soon as possible. They are the lifesavers,” he said.

The EMS squad is hoping to add an Autovent ventilator and airway equip.

Connelly said advanced airway protection would have been useful during the recent transport of a burn victim to Saratoga Hospital before being transferred to the Westchester Medical Center Burn Unit.

“The Autovent 4000 - those are really important because automatically ventilate the patient and are needed to move to he next level of care to intubate,” Connelly said.

Connelly said rapid sequence intubation is advanced airway protection; essentially, the insertion of a breathing tube into the trachea for mechanical ventilation.

The Johnsburg EMS operates three ambulances, although according to Connelly, they have at times thought of cutting down. However, they have had have all three ambulances out on call at least six times this year.

Besides being used for emergency medical services, the ambulances are also used for non-emergency medical transports, which adds to the EMS company’s revenue.

The EMS squad will have to pay a match of 5 percent, or $5,575, toward the grant.

The squad was also able to raise $25,000 last year through its annual fundraiser, a measure that allowed them to purchase a Lucas chest compression device.