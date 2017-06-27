Johnsburg graduates ready for the next chapter

× Johnsburg Central’s Class of 2017 graduated on Saturday, June 24. Photo by Jill Lobdell

NORTH CREEK — Thirty students took their final walk through the gymnasium at Johnsburg Central School June 24, marking their coming of age as the Class of 2017.

“Do not let anyone every get in the way of your dreams,” class salutatorian Kersten Mason told her fellow graduates.

Mason said she got her inspiration through a scene on the reality show, “America’s Next top Model.”

“I thought it was ironic for a reality television show judge to be a person to say something like that when 15 minutes later they are deciding who leaves the show,” she joked.

Mason said everyone is judged at some point in their lives, but each person must go through those trials and times and reach for their dreams.

“We are the graduates, the dreamers, the models for every generation that will follow us,” she said. “They are your dreams, and no one can stop you from having them, no one should stop you from reaching them.”

Valedictorian James Morris, V, related the story of the motion picture “Hacksaw Ridge” to classmates and offered a piece of advice.

“We are staring into the next chapters of life,” Morris said. “Always believe in what your values are and remain loyal to those values.”

Morris also spoke about his class and their bond thanks to the school they were able to attend as classmates.

“We were able to form a bond and relationship that cannot be found in larger schools,” he said. “Each of us brought a lot to this class and everyone’s idea was important as we made it through the years.”

Members of the Johnsburg Class of 2017 include Savanna Parker-Marie Berg, Jamie Lynn Bruce, George Joseph Burkhardt, Brittney Paige Davis, Courtney Lee Davis, Darian Jesse Fonda, Megan Riley Fuller, Victoria Christine Glover, Harrison Wolfgang Helinski, Brandon Lee Johnson, Yana Lee Kinblom, Lewkus Mathew Edward Lorensen, Kersten Dominique Mason, Annabelle Marie Millington, Amara Marie Mitchell, Ariel Elizabeth Moffitt, James Joseph Morris, V, Ashley Marie Olden, Branden Lee Ruger, Justin Paul Hartley Schmale, Dalton James Stevens, Trista Mae Taylor, Jerrid Wesley Tucker, Nikole Pearl Tucker, SunnieLee Irene Tucker, Kurtis Morgan Warrington, Tammie Elizabeth Wilson, Sebastian Pete Wood, Brandon Baker and Trevor McKinney.