Johnsburg hears candidates at second chamber event

JOHNSBURG | Johnsburg residents got another chance to hear from local candidates Oct. 24 as the Gore Region Chamber of Commerce sponsored a second candidates forum at the Tannery Pond Community Center.

Candidates for town supervisor (see related story), town board members, town clerk and superintendent of highways, took stage in the Tannery Pond Community Center auditorium in a forum moderated by members of the American government class at the Johnsburg Central School.

The three board candidates, all Republicans, were asked about the town partnering with the Olympic Region Development Authority.

ORDA/Gore Mountain is seeking to use what has been described as an unused portion of the Ski Bowl Park for summer operations.

× Expand Photo provided Arnold Stevens

Incumbent Councilman Arnold Stevens said the town board already has two members working with ORDA and said the town is getting close to an agreement.

“We are standing close with ORDA,” he said.

× Expand Photo provided Laurie Prescott Arnheiter

Laurie Arnheiter, candidate for town board said, “There has been a very long and successful relations with the operations manager of Gore Mountain.”

Arnheiter said ORDA has contributed a lot to the development of Ski Bowl Park facilities, and she said the renegotiation of the contract to allow summer activities should not have taken 2.5 years.

× Expand Photo provided Katharine “Katie” Nightingale

Incumbent Councilwoman Katie Nightingale said the committee formed two years ago and has developed a close relationship between the town and ORDA.

“The more successful Gore is the better for the town,” she said.

Asked what is the most significant action the candidate would take to benefit Johnsburg, Arnheiter said she would put to work an action plan already developed, and go out for grants and loans, and get back a driving fore for the town.

Nightingale said the first thing would be finalizing the agreement with Gore Mountain, and the second thing would be expanding solar power for all town buildings.

Stevens said the number one priority is developing unity on the town board, the town departments, and various hamlets of Johnsburg.

“Without unity all the programs are going nowhere,” he said.

Asked what would be the greatest opportunities and challenges for the next two to four years Nightingale said, “I would look into the sewer district,” which she said would benefit the entire town.

She said the future growth of ORDA would help create jobs and encourage new business. Stevens said the highway department building is “a dwindling asset.” A question directed to the highway superintendent candidates suggested there was talk of replacing the building. Stevens also said the town’s trail system could be more developed.

Arnheiter said the Town of Johnsburg needed a driving factor and more energy, including a Development Corps. She said she would work toward getting better broadband to the town.