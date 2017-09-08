Johnsburg History Weekend lineup revealed

× Expand Photo via Tannery Pond Community Center Facebook Rough Riders movie kicks off Johnsburg History Weekend at the Tannery Pond Community Center‎.

NORTH CREEK | Johnsburg History Weekend, co-sponsored by the North Creek Railway Depot Preservation and the town of Johnsburg, is slated to return for its second year on Sept. 15-17.

A showing of “Rough Riders” at the Tannery Pond Center on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. will kick off this year’s festivities.

A historic narrative delivered by local historian and author, Glenn Pearsall, will precede the film.

Both Ski Bowl Park and Riverfront Park will be abuzz with family-friendly activities on Sept. 16. At Ski Bowl Park, the North Creek Rotary Club will sponsor a “Touch-A-Truck” event featuring a 1926 Barton Fire Company fire truck, the first in North Creek.

In addition to enjoying the historic fire truck, participants will also get the opportunity to have their photo taken in period costume with members of the Our Town Theater Group, hear dramatic readings of the poetry from Jean Robert Foster, attend book signings by local authors and more.

At River Front Park, visitors will be able to see the historic Armstrong Turntable operate and participate in “Rail Fair,” a special event for model train fans.

The Depot Museum will be open — attendees will get the opportunity to see a railroad diorama and model trains that tell the story of mining, logging, skiing and other industries of the early 1900s. T.C. Durant is also expected to speak about the Adirondack Railroad.