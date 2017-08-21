Johnsburg lecture upcoming

JOHNSBURG | Michael Prescott will speak at the Town of Johnsburg Library on Aug. 24.

Prescott’s presentation, set for 7 p.m., will revolve around the story of Farrand Benedict, a professor at the University of Vermont who wrote a proposal for a railroad across the Adirondacks canal.

His 1846 plan was to use the Black River Canal, with its connection to the Erie Canal at Rome, and build a railroad from Boonville to Old Forge. He then proposed another railroad to Port Kent on Lake Champlain.

By the early 1850s, Benedict had abandoned the idea and proposed a canal to connect the Upper Raquette River watershed to the Upper Hudson River watershed.

For more information on Prescott’s presentation or future events at the Johnsburg Library, visit townofjohnsburglibrary.sals.edu.