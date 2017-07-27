Johnsburg looks towards sun to brighten utility bills

JOHNSBURG — The Johnsburg Town Board is considering the merits of two bids for solar panels with the hopes the technology will result in lower electrical costs to the town.

The town received two bids on July 14 for the installation of solar panels on the Johnsburg Town Hall/Library building.

Albany-based firm Kasselman Solar sent in a bid of $55,000 for a 26.6 kW array. Interim Supervisor Gene Arsenault said the bid included $15,000 in labor costs, bringing the total to $70,000.

Kasselman also submitted a bid of $35,000 for a smaller, 15.9 kW system, and Apex Solar of Queensbury bid $65,000 for a 23.5 kW array.

The board weighed the bids at their July 18 meeting.

Councilman Pete Olesheski Jr. said the cost per kilowatt of each system was nearly identical.

After deducting grant amounts — including a state grant of $45,000, a Charles Wood grant for $5,000, and $750 from the Gore Mountain Community Fund — the town would make back what it had to spend on a solar power array in about three years, he said.

An estimate prepared by Kasselman Solar in 2016 suggested the annual electrical costs for the Town Hall/Library would drop from $3,300 per year to only $215 per year.

A member of the public told the board there are a number of other technical issues it should consider in its decision.

“A and B are not always the same,” he said.

The board decided to table a decision on the bids until it could further consider the proposals from both Kasselman and Apex.

At the meeting. the board also approved the appointment of Arsenault as the budget officer for the preparation of the 2018 budget. Arsenault has been interim superintendent while Superintendent Ron Vaneslow has been on leave.

Resident Bob Nessle said part of the compensation for the superintendent included the work he did preparing the budget, and he believed the board should create an additional stipend for Arsenault.

Arsenault said he appreciated the sentiment, but said there is a line item amount for that in the budget.

“Only $1,500,” Nessle said.

“It’s $1,800… but you’ll be lucky to get $400 of work,” Arsenault said, to the amusement of the public.

Arsenault provided much of the comic relief for the meeting, later referring to Councilman Arnold Stevens calling a “state of emergency” when neither Vaneslow or Arsenault were available.

“I think he called it for all of New York State,” Arsenault said.