Johnsburg Occupancy Tax Committee makes recommendations

× Expand The Johnsburg Occupancy Tax awards were announced at the Dec. 19 Johnsburg Town Board meeting. The Occupancy Tax Committee distributed over $28,000, which was a little over half of what was requested.

JOHNSBURG — Thirteen organizations requesting occupancy tax funds for 2018 events were awarded all or some of the money requested - so far.

At the Dec. 19 town board meeting, Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. said the Occupancy Tax Committee recommended awarding $28,166, or about 56 percent of the $50,441 requested from 20 applicants. Seven organizations did not get the recommendation for an award, and Olesheski said those applicants should consider reapplying in April when there is another application period.

Asked if a new application was required, Olesheski said, “I would submit the same application.”

Some of the larger awardees were Live More Adventures, which received $4,700 for a Rock Climbing and Music Weekend, the Johnsburg Fine Arts League, which received $5,940 toward the street scape mosaic project, and the North Creek Business Alliance, which was awarded $4,500 for a shuttle running around North Creek. In the winter, it transports people to Gore Mountain and the Ski Bowl.

The smallest award was $600 to Upper Hudson Trails Alliance for kiosk trail maps.

The Occupancy Tax Committee includes Olesheski, chairman, Lisa Salomon, Bernadette Speach, Dave Skibinski, Debra Zach, Emily Stanton, John Stafford and Dwayne Spitzer. According to Salomon, the committee is using an application form that was based on the Warren County application, but with some changes. The applicants submit the application, and the committee members read them and assign a score from 1 to 10. The scores are then averaged and given a percentage from 1 to 100. Scores this year ranged from 42.5 percent to 78.6.

Salomon said this year the committee asked questions about the organizations, and met with representatives of each organization. The committee was able to give feedback to the organizations, such as to Karl Varni and John Goddard, who submitted a proposal for a

Pop-up Park. The idea was to use several parking spaces on Main Street near the mosaic project and set up tables and chairs where people could look at the mosaic mural, which is still underway. Salomon said Main Street is a county road and Warren County had concerns about safety. Varni and Goddard were not given an award, but can reapply in the spring.

Some other organizations were partially funded, including the Tannery Pond Community Center, which requested $6,800 for 2018 concerts and performances, but was awarded only $1,100.

“They were one we encouraged to come back ion the spring,” Salomon said. “They have a lot of things in August going into the fall.

Olesheski said the town earmarked $10,000 for marketing the town. Salomon said that was in addition to a smaller amount to pay for things such as planters and July 4 fireworks.