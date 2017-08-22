Johnsburg OKs solar contract

× Expand The Johnsburg Town Hall/Library will be getting solar panels after the town board accepted a bid from Kasselman Solar. Councilwoman Kate Nightingale said she talked to a solar company about adding more solar arrays in town to further reduce the town’s utility costs.

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board voted to accept the bid of Kasselman Solar to install a solar array on the Town Hall/Town Library building.

The board last month received two bids for a solar energy system: one from Kasselman and one from Apex Solar. The bid from Apex came in lower, but without labor costs.

“The last time there was some confusion,” interim superintendent Gene Arsenault said.

Arsenault said Councilman Pete Olesheski Jr. took the lead on comparing the two bids, and found Kasselman had not factor in incentives for installing solar power. The Kasselman bid to install a 26.6 kW solar array was $55,000 plus $15,000 labor. Arsenault said after incentives the net cost would be about $59,000.

The Apex bid was about $66,000 before labor and incentives were factored in.

The solar panels are estimated to reduce the town’s electrical costs for the building from around $3,000 to about $215 per year.

Councilwoman Kate Nightingale said she had spoken with a solar company about adding more solar panels in the future to cover other town facilities. She said there was a site near the transfer station that seemed adequate, or several small solar stations could be installed in various locations. Nightingale said the town should in the near future put in EV car charging stations.

“It might be possible to get grant money for that, then with a few other green improvements in town, maybe we could be a NYSERDA Cleaner, Greener, Community, which would help qualify Johnsburg for more grants, credits, etc.,” Nightingale said.

× Expand The “Red Barn,” located behind Johnsburg Town Hall, is used by the town for storing equipment. The town board discussed demolishing the structure because it is aging and considered to be a danger.

The board also discussed knocking down the “Red Barn” behind Town Hall. Arsenault said the town is seeking bids to demolish and remove the structure. Arsenault said the barn is considered dangerous and should come down. He said the town would lose some storage space, however.

“Are you thinking of how to use the property?” resident Bob Nessle said.

Arsenault said the town had not. Nestle suggested it might be better to preserve the footprint of the building and reconstruct it, rather than to risk losing the ability to build something in the future. He said if the town wanted to build a new Town Hall there the town might be subject to local zoning laws and Adirondack Parks Association regulations that would force compliance. Councilman Arnold Stevens said removing a dangerous building was the first priority.

Nightingale also raised the issue of changing the Transfer and Recycling Station operations to better accommodate weekend visitors. The Transfer Station is now closed on Thursday and Friday. Nightingale recommended changing the “closed” days to Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I think it’s beneficial to be open before and after the weekend,” she said.

The board agreed to make the change as of Jan. 1, 2018, to provide adequate notice to homeowners.