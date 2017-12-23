Johnsburg OKs Time Warner franchise

× The Town of Johnsburg has agreed to Time Warner Cable’s purchase of Hamilton County Cable TV. The town approved of the sale and the establishment of a new operator in town on Dec. 5. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | Johnsburg Councilwoman Katie Nightingale let out a whoop of celebration last week when Acting Supervisor Gene Arsenault announced a resolution allowing Time Warner Cable TV to acquire Hamilton County Cable TV in Johnsburg.

Time Warner Cable had put in an offer for Hamilton County Cable TV, which was accepted on Dec. 5.

“The sale was complete a week or two ago,” Arsenault said.

Time Warner Cable will purchase Hamilton County Cable TV with all of its assets.

Arsenault said he has heard numerous complainants about cable and internet service in the community.

“In my time as deputy supervisor, I have heard members of the community complain about service,” he said. “One of the most important things today is communication, including broadband.”

Residents can expect faster internet and increased cable offerings as a result.

“By acquiring Hamilton County Cable, Charter (Communications) plans to provide consumers and businesses in these under-served communities with advanced products and services,” said Andrew Russell, a spokesman for Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum Cable. “This includes Spectrum internet with minimum broadband speeds of 100 mbps, with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.”

Russell said customers would receive more than 200 HD TV channels and thousands of On Demand titles.

“We’re currently seeking approval from the PSC and local communities, and their expedited review would enable us to begin investing and more quickly bring these innovative internet, TV and phone services to the area,” Russell said.