Johnsburg, ORDA come to no agreement on Ski Bowl use

JOHNSBURG | As much as it would like to see an agreement with Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) for the use of the Ski Bowl area, the Johnsburg Town Board said no to a proposal for in-kind payments for use of the town-owned park.

Councilwoman Katie Nightingale told the board and public at the Sept. 19 town board meeting that ORDA had offered to compensate the town with up to $5,000 worth of in-kind services for use of the Ski Bowl, such as snow plowing or services related to July 4 activities.

“I still do not see that as enough. I would like to see a dollar figure,” Nightingale said.

Acting town supervisor Councilman Gene Arsenault told representatives from ORDA, who were attending the meeting, the authority had estimated it would see 40,000 visitors to its proposed summer operations.

ORDA has been seeking to create summer attractions to the Gore Mountain area in order to remain viable. Arsenault said $1 per visitor seemed reasonable, and he felt the matter could be settled quickly if ORDA would agree.

“We are not asking for $400,000 or $4 million - we’re talking $40,000. This could be settled in a half hour,” Arsenault said.

“I don’t think there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow in the near future,” said ORDA CEO Mike Pratt.

ORDA senior vice-president Jeff Byrne said the agency makes a tremendous investment in the properties where they are located. He said $40,000 was the cost of a new grooming tractor.

Both Pratt and Byrne said ORDA would be making a significant investment to create summer operations at the Ski Bowl, and the result would be a positive impact on the local economy. Asked the estimated cost of setting up summer operations, Pratt said, “Easily $15 million-plus to get it going.”

Pratt said in an earlier interview that Gore Mountain already has an agreement with the town for use of public land for winter operations. Byrne said no other municipality requires the type of payment Johnsburg was requesting.

Arsenault said it would be normal to require some type of compensation for the use of nearly 200 acres of public land. He said although the town has had a long-standing, good relationship with Gore Mountain, he was disappointed with the offer of only $5,000 in services to compensate the taxpayers.

“I feel our request is not unreasonable,” he said.

Councilman Arnold Stevens asked if it would be appropriate to get a mediator involved in the discussion. Arsenault said he did not want to get lawyers involved in the negotiation, but would like to come to an agreement with ORDA.

Pratt told the board ORDA would respond to the board’s proposal.