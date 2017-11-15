Johnsburg, ORDA reach agreement on Ski Bowl land use

× The Town of Johnsburg and the Olympic Region Development Authority have reached an agreement allowing Gore Mountain to develop summer activities on a portion of town land at the Ski Bowl Park. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The Town of Johnsburg and the Olympic Region Development Authority (ORDA) have come to a 20-year agreement to allow the authority’s use a portion of the Ski Bowl Park for the cost of $1 plus services and other considerations.

At the Nov. 9 town board meeting, Councilwoman Katie Nightingale provided the public with copies of a yet-to-be-signed agreement between the town and ORDA, which operates the Gore Mountain Ski Area.

Councilman Gene Arsenault is expected to sign the agreement on behalf of the town.

The agreement, which was authorized by the three board members present at the Nov. 9 meeting, concludes negotiations that have gone on for over two years.

ORDA has been seeking to create a summer attraction in the Gore Mountain area to allow it to add much needed revenue to its operations.

The agreement says ORDA will pay for the construction of ski lifts, trails, lodges, attractions and supportive infrastructure at the Ski Bowl.

ORDA will also operate food, rental, parking and retail incidental to its operations.

The agreement says ORDA will “own and operate” the Joe Minder Lodge and lease it for $1 to the Johnsburg Youth Commission between May and Oct. 31. The Town of Johnsburg will continue to own the land under the Joe Minder Lodge.

In addition to paying $1 to the town, ORDA must provide a full season pass for skiing privileges for all students from the Johnsburg Central School or residing in the Town of Johnsburg.

ORDA will also sponsor six tickets for each resident, good for winter or summer, with a maximum of three to be used for summer activities.

In addition, ORDA will improve roadways and drainage, be responsible for snow removal, assist with finding grants and funding, provide free access one day per week for the Johnsburg Youth Program, and develop a sliding hill.

The agency will also include the Town of Johnsburg in marketing and advertising initiatives, and will create signs to connect seasonal operations to the Main Street businesses.

“I’m looking forward to executing this agreement,” said ORDA president Mike Pratt.

Pratt said he had received revisions of the agreement at 4:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. town board meeting, but found there were no substantial changes. He said he would be available to meet with the town’ representative and go forward with the agreement.