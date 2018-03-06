Johnsburg receives clarity on broadband projects

Final round of grants will mop up gaps in region, though some details remain elusive

× Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) listens as an audience member addresses telecommunications providers on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. Photo by Pete DeMola NORTH CREEK | The Town of Johnsburg contains 944 locations that will be addressed as part of the final phase of grant funding in the state’s universal broadband initiative. The main provider tapped to provide the service is Slic Network Solutions, which was awarded funding to bring fiber optic service to 908 addresses in the community. The state will subsidize the Nicholville-based provider for the majority of project costs, about $3.2 million of the $4 million effort. Hughes Network Systems is poised to offer satellite service to the remaining 36 homes located in neighborhoods that did not see any providers bid for those U.S. Census blocks. The grant funds allotted to Johnsburg constitute some 40 percent of the total locations in Warren County, which will benefit from $6.2 million in state grant funding as part of the $43.6 million Capital Region funding package announced in January by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The first two rounds of the program saw the state Broadband Program Office (BPO) address 1,971 unserved areas in the community by awarding grants to Frontier Communications. Work on those efforts is underway, said company representatives last week. An additional 12 locations have been served by Spectrum. Additional top beneficiaries in Warren County include Thurman, where 755 locations will be addressed by $2.6 million in total state and private investment; Stony Creek, home to 273 locations and a $934,000 funding injection, and Warrensburg, which will see 106 locations benefit from $285,000 in total funding. Further details on which provider will serve which community are currently in raw data form. Grants were awarded through a reverse auction of U.S. Census blocks. A preliminary review of the data reveals Slic and Hughes were the only providers who were awarded bids countywide, but additional units may be mopped up by Charter’s expansion efforts, an effort running concurrently with the New NY Broadband Program. COVERAGE MAPS FORTHCOMING Details emerged at a forum sponsored by The Town of Johnsburg Community Development Corporation at the at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek last Monday. Empire State Development Executive Vice President of Innovation and Broadband Jeffrey Nordhaus briefed attendees by phone.

The state agency, which oversees the BPO, is in the process of building an online search function. “We’re going to be working on a tool where you can just enter your address and it’s going to pop up any providers in your area, and if there any grants underway,” Nordhaus said. “We’ve been working on that for a few months.” Slic is planning on building a similar search tool, and noted their exact footprint in the community remains undetermined. “I just don’t have those exact locations from the state yet, so I can’t show you that info in any detail tonight,” Slic Vice President of Technical Operations Kevin Lynch told attendees. David Wolff, broadband committee chair of AdkAction, a non-profit serving as a conduit between the BPO and local communities, moderated the discussion between stakeholders and providers. Wolff told the packed auditorium he will make the precise neighborhood breakdowns available once that information has been finalized, including slides detailing service areas by neighborhood. Independent work is also underway to produce Google Earth Maps to present the U.S. Census Blocks by provider across the towns and counties in the North Country, he said. SLIC OFFERS DETAILS Slic has been the beneficiary of several state grants that have wired communities across the region, including Bellmont, Dannemora and Long Lake. The packages currently being installed in Schroon Lake will offer speeds of 50 and 100 mbps, but not television service, Lynch said. While progress had been delayed in that community and other locales across the North Country — the provider struggled with locking in private investment as well as reimbursement issues — those problems have since been corrected and Slic envisions no roadblocks moving forward. “We’ll be running approximately 130 miles of fiber throughout Warren County,” Lynch said. Slic’s entry to the market may put them in direct competition with Frontier, and the two will likely compete aggressively for customers. While grant funds can only be awarded to U.S. Census Blocks labeled as un- or underserved by broadband under the program’s requirements, the true borders appear to be somehwat murky: If Frontier’s DSL or phone service is less than 100 mbps, locations in their coverage area may have been awarded to Slic.

“There will be a lot of census blocks that are Frontier territory that Slic will be building fiber into,” Lynch said. “And vice versa,” added Jan VanDeCarr, Frontier’s manager of government affairs, who also attended the meeting. SPECTRUM INVOLVEMENT Charter (doing business as Spectrum) may also be poised to cover some locations in the community as part of their merger agreement with Time Warner Cable, which required the new entity to extend its network to 145,000 new customers in underserved areas statewide. That covers the areas left out of the auction process. “The vast majority of these are areas committed to by Charter Communications,” a BPO spokesman told The Sun. “If not awarded in our program, and unserved, these are likely Charter commitment areas.” Spectrum has declined to provide exact details, citing the proprietary nature of their coverage maps. But in their progress report to the state Public Service Commission (PSC) last December, the provider reported connecting more than 42,000 locations. The provider, who did not attend the meeting, has also applied to the PSC to take over Gore Mountain Cable/Hamilton County Cable Television, said Wolff, who estimated the approval process to take anywhere between 2 to 4 months. Approval would allow Spectrum to bring in their fiber from their operations in nearby Schroon Lake. “The first time people would see anything from Spectrum would be this time next year,” Wolff said. Johnsburg, he said, has emerged as an overall winner in the broadband program. “You’ve got Frontier, you’ve got Slic and you’ve got Spectrum,” Wolff said. “And when all is said and done, roughly 36 homes will be offered Hughes because the first three would not be getting to those. But I think that’s a hell of a positive story compared to where you were a couple of years ago.” FRONTIER ADDRESSES SPEEDS Frontier has been the subject of customer complaints in the central and northern Adirondacks, with subscribers citing slow service paired with escalating prices. Several attendees attempted to raise the issue at the forum. “What are we doing if we’re paying for something we’re not getting?” asked an audience member.

Frontier was offered $9.7 million in state subsidies as part of Phase 3, and their service will adhere to BPO program guidelines and meet target speeds, said VanDeCarr. The governor said 99.9 percent of the state will have access to speeds of 100 mbps or greater upon the program’s completion. And the most rural areas will receive 25 mbps, or some .01 percent. Frontier pledged to meet those benchmarks. “The program requires 100 mbps service, or 25 mbps in the remote areas,” VanDeCarr said. “We did not ask for a waiver for the 100 mbps requirement. That’s what we’re going to be offering.” He continued: “When these products are operational, you will have access to that product.” VanDeCarr declined to engage audience members publicly, arguing the forum was not the proper channel to do so. But, he said, “Our products state in our literature what you ‘may’ get. So it’s speeds ‘as fast as.’ You may not get 6 mbps every moment of the day.” Nate Barber, an engineering manager for Frontier, said the company is capable of transferring up to 100 mbps or more. “It’s not a guarantee that 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, every minute you’re going to get 100 mbps,” Barber said. Frontier Communications Director of Operations in New York Claudia Mahoney encouraged attendees to contact their call center at 1-800-921-8101 with any complaints, as well as phone her directly. EYE ON SATELLITE Much of that final .01 percent — the state’s most thorniest and untamed areas — will receive satellite service. Hughes Network Systems received $15.4 million in state grants to provide service to 75,638 locations statewide — or about half of the remaining addresses — joining some $13.6 million in private and federal commitments. The state BPO has not yet disseminated precise locations, but a preliminary review of raw U.S. Census data revealed wide stretches of the Capital Region and North Country will be covered by the Maryland-based provider, including vast tracts of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, as well as the overwhelming majority of Hamilton County, where Long Lake, Wells and Indian Lake are among the biggest remaining unserved areas.

The provider received a combined $4.9 million in state funding for projects across the two regions, covering some 16 upstate counties. As part of the deal, the state will subsidize satellite installation fees, Nordhaus said, driving costs down to a flat $49 fee. Hughes touts their Gen5 service, launched last March through a new satellite, as technology that provides the opportunity to stream video, which was difficult under previous generations of the hardware. “Nobody has used this before, so it’s different than the one you’re familiar with,” Nordhaus said. “It was launched last year. It’s a super high-speed satellite capable of doing 25 mbps” Hughes did not respond to a phone call or email for this story, and the scope of their involvement statewide remains unclear. Providers are required under the program guidelines to set a monthly price ceiling of $60. Hughes will meet that, Nordhaus said. But the satellite service is data-capped, a measure necessary for the technology to properly function. “There’s a data cap during the day, and there’s a greatly expanded one at night,” Nordhaus said. “If you hit your data cap, they don’t actually shut you down — they just slow you down. So it’s unlimited, so in a sense, you have an unlimited data cap.” Speeds during the cap will be throttled at between 1 to 3 mbps, according to the provider’s website. While this will still allow for streaming video, the playback may be interrupted by buffer times. “You can purchase extra data, called Data Tokens, to bring your speed back up to 25 mbps,” according to the website. Slic’s standard packages will cost $49 per month, Lynch said, which is below the state minimum. While the rate is allowed to go up based on the Consumer Price Index, Lynch estimated the rate would effectively stay flat for the foreseeable future. “This is a price sensitive product,” Lynch said. “If we were to increase the rates, we would lose our customer base and it would destroy our model.” Reps from Microsoft and Rainmaker Network Services — the architects behind Thurman’s white space project — also briefed the crowd in North Creek on their efforts to provide rural areas with broadband access. Verizon representatives reportedly attended, but did not address the crowd or advertise their presence.

Nordhaus said the BPO wants to hear about any problems stemming from the installations and service, whether slower-than-advertised speeds or otherwise. “If there are issues, if you’re not getting what you’ve been promised, we’re here to help clear that up,” he said. The governor has also said issues can also be reported to the PSC. DEADLINE LOOMING The BPO has set the end of the year as the final deadline statewide, but stakeholders appear to be planning for some wiggle room. “A few pieces will be done this year, and the third piece will be done starting this year and running into next year,” Nordhaus said. Robert Puckett, president of the state Telecommunications Association, said providers can seek waivers giving them another year, but it's unclear how many of those extensions have been sought. Frontier’s areas will be completed by the end of 2018, said Wolff, the forum moderator. Slic aims to finish their mapping efforts by late-spring, begin “make-ready” work in the summer, and start construction in the fall, efforts that are expected to continue into next spring. “Our goal from an economic standpoint and otherwise will be to start hooking up customers in late-spring and early-summer in 2019,” Lynch said. “We’re expecting to get everyone connected by the end of 2019, and likely sooner.” For a 230 mile project, installation will likely be a 4 to 6 month process, he said. Slic is also in the process of building out networks in Minerva. While past projects have been delayed by the “make-ready” stage — or the process of preparing utility poles to host new equipment — Adirondack Park Agency Special Assistant for Economic Affairs Dan Kelleher said the agency only gets involved when projects will impact wetlands or when poles need to be replaced. “Most broadband projects don’t actually require a permit from the agency,” Kelleher said. Stakeholders and local officials have long said broadband is critical to the economic survival of the Adirondack Park. Kelleher cited the economic impacts after a grassroots community effort to provide broadband led to Keene being connected about a decade ago. Three years after Keene Valley Video and Internet offered broadband service to the mountainous community, 45 percent of residents were using the service to augment or earn 100 percent of income, Kelleher said.