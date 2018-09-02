Johnsburg still working on Claude Straight Road Bridge

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Town of Johnsburg Highway Department is hoping to start work on the bridge on Claude Straight Road, damaged from a storm five years ago. The town received a $60,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to repair the bridge. Highway Department Superintendent Dan Hitchcock said one option is to replace the bridge with a prefabricated concrete structure.

JOHNSBURG | The task of repairing or replacing the bridge over Claude Straight Road in Johnsburg, undermined in a 2013 storm, received $60,000 from the federal government to help cover the cost, five years after the fact.

The delay in getting funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has prolonged a decision on how best to handle the repair of abutments damaged by the storm, Johnsburg Superintendent of Highways Dan Hitchcock said.

“We’ve been waiting five years,” Hitchcock said. “Homeland Security (Administration) called at one point and said all the paperwork was lost.”

Fortunately, Hitchcock had paperwork from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to back up the claim.

Hitchcock said the area was affected by a “big storm,” although he wasn’t certain whether it was the remnants of Hurricane Andrea, which hit in early June 2013, or a microburst that settled over the area.

But the resulting damage activated FEMA for Warren County, and Johnsburg was awarded about $60,000 for repairs to the abutment.

FEMA will only award an amount necessary to restore the bridge to the condition it was prior to the storm, plus something for hazard mitigation.

“That brought it up to $60,000,” Hitchcock said.

The 2013 storm did a lot of damage, undermining one of the abutments to the point where it is tipping over.

The town’s engineer, Tom Suosso of Cedarwood Engineering, recommended the town install a pre-cast concrete structure.

Hitchcock said the biggest problem is hiring a contractor to do the concrete work. During the summer season, concrete contractors take on all the work they can schedule, and the work they would be doing for Johnsburg is minor.

“It would be two or three days and out. They can get big projects elsewhere,” Hitchcock said. The Johnsburg Highway Department would likely pour the footings for the pre-cast structure to be mounted on.

The town had engineering approved for two projects this summer but no concrete work done.

In 2017 the department was going to install a new bridge on Glen Creek Road, which had been washed out by a hurricane.

There has been a temporary bridge in place for two years. The Highway Department also had to install a new deck on the Hudson Street bridge, including new I-beams, a new steel deck, abutment repair work and guard rails.

“It’s typical stuff. We did a lot of the work,” Hitchcock said.