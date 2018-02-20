Johnsburg tables contracts, citing need for more study

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Johnsburg Town Board tabled five contracts after Councilman Pete Olesheski complained he had not received copies of the contracts, along with other documents.

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board opted to table five contracts in order to give them a second look after Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. told the board he did not receive copies of the documents to review before voting on them.

Councilman Gene Arsenault also questioned a 30 percent increase in the contract with Cedarwood Engineering for water district maintenance.

Olesheski said on Feb. 6 he hadn’t gotten and couldn’t get a new key to the Johnsburg Town Hall for two weeks after locks were changed and he was not receiving emailed documents, including minutes from the previous meeting and the agenda for that evening’s meeting.

Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the emails were sent and the lock on the front door of town hall had to be changed because it was broken.

Olesheski said he had made it a practice not to vote on contract he hadn’t read, and asked for the contracts to be tabled.

Hogan asked the board whether it wanted to vote on the contracts or table them, but she hoped to move forward with the contract for water district maintenance.

The district has experienced about $25,000 worth of repairs in the past couple of months due to frozen water lines.

The board decided to table all five contracts after Arsenault questioned an increase in the water district maintenance contact of $7,000 over 2017, which he said was about a 30 percent increase.

Tabled were contracts for: senior transportation through the Warren/Hamilton County Office for the Aging, the senior meal site, occupancy tax funding, a contract with Cedarwood Engineering for engineering services and the Cedarwood contract for water district maintenance.

Hogan updated the board on developments with water line repairs.

She said a section of water main on Main Street between Johnsburg Central School and state Route 28 was scheduled to be repaved, but the county recommended waiting to repave the street until water lines were replaced.

Arsenault said the water main replacement was about a $1 million project and might be eligible for state funding.

In other business, Arsenault and Councilwoman Laurie Arnheiter were appointed to a water district committee.

The town also received a letter from Front Street Mountain Development with a map of parcels it wished to transfer to the town to be merged into the Ski Bowl Recreation Area.