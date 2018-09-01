Johnsburg tables new policy on mobile devices

× The Johnsburg Town Board tabled a draft policy regarding the use of mobile devices by town employees while on the job. The introduction of the policy caused Councilman Pete Olesheski to question why he, the town’s designated safety officer, was left out of process of creating a policy to promote workplace safety. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board tabled a new policy on employees using mobile electronic devices while working after Councilman Peter Olesheski said no one asked for his input.

Under new business, the town board was going to look at a draft policy to be signed by all town employees.

Councilman Arnold Stevens moved to table the policy after Olesheski said he, as the town safety officer, had been left out of discussion of a policy related to workplace safety.

“These are the kinds of things I think I should be included on as the board-appointed safety officer,” Olesheski said. “I just wrote a policy for the county DPW — I’m not sure why I’m left out of the loop on stuff like this.”

“You seem to want to cut me out of things,” Olesheski added, referring to Supervisor Andrea Hogan.

Hogan said what was introduced was a draft and the board could take another month to adopt it. Olesheski responded saying he didn’t know the town was drafting anything.

The policy, which will be revisited at the next Johnsburg Town Board meeting, Sept. 4 at the Wevertown Community Center, would prohibit the use of most electronic devices, including cell phones, tablets, MP3 players, iPods and smart watches.

The ban would not include hand-held communication radios. The purpose of the ban is these devices can distract employees from their work or surroundings, which could result in incidents or injuries.

The policy as drafted would ban using mobile devices for talking, texting, checking email, playing games and taking photographs except during breaks, when communicating with a department head or supervisor and the main office for emergencies and urgent family matters, and where the employee has approval to use the device as granted by the supervisor.

Olesheski has been working on updates to the employee handbook with the intention to be more specific in terminology and definitions and to be more comprehensive. He told the board, last week, he thought the draft policy could be expanded and made more comprehensive.

Hogan defeated Olesheski in the 2017 election for town supervisor. Olesheski had been on the town board since 2012. In January, Olesheski objected to being removed from two standing committees saying he was experienced on those committees.

Stevens and Councilman Gene Arsenault offered to trade some committee positions with him, and Olesheski was ultimately named to the Fire & EMS, Planning & Zoning, Building, Parks & Recreation, and Personnel committees.

At the Feb. 6 town board meeting, Olesheski abstained from a vote on minutes from the January meeting, saying he had not received them after the locks were changed at town hall. Without a key, he said did not have access to his mailbox after business hours.

When contacted after the meeting, Hogan said at the end of every week she sends the entire board, deputy supervisor and clerk an extensive summary of all of the work that has been done. She said going forward she plans to offer these summaries to the pubic as part of the supervisor’s monthly report.

“I go out of my way to be inclusive and to encourage engagement by the board and public in all aspects of town operations,” Hogan said.