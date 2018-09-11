Johnsburg to celebrate local history

JOHNSBURG | The Town of Johnsburg’s third annual History Days Weekend is growing into a major fun event involving several town organizations. Johnsburg Historical Society, North Creek Railroad Depot Museum, the newly formed GEM Radio Theatre and the Our Town Theater Group are collaborating to produce a weekend of back-to-back activities which will focus on the town’s unique history.

Save the dates: Sept. 14-16 at multiple locations throughout the town.

Tickets are available on sale at the Community Bank on Main Street in North Creek. Pre-sale tickets at $8 are highly recommended as this is expected to be a very popular event.

Tickets purchased at the event will be $10.

Friday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m., GEM Radio Theatre will present a dramatic Graveyard Walk through Main Street’s Union Cemetery. Hear the “voices from beyond” as actors in period costume portray some of the former town residents buried there. Family names will be familiar, since many generations have remained in Johnsburg’s hamlets for more than two centuries.

Wear comfortable shoes! Lighting and lanterns will be provided but additional flashlights would be appreciated. Dessert and beverages will follow at the fellowship room of the adjacent Baptist Church.

Saturday, Sept. 15, from noon to 4 p.m., Ski Bowl Park will host the “Main Event.” Featured events include, “Touch-A-Truck” and car show, food, music, games, old time photo booth, crafters, authors and book signings, artists and artisans and free rides on the scenic Hudson Chair Lift, complements of the Gore Mountain, and more.

A folk-art program will feature well-known woodcarver Jack Masten at his home workshop in North Creek and the North Creek Railroad Depot Museum will host an open house and platform talk on the history of the Adirondack Railroad at the Depot Museum railroad complex. Free shuttle service will be available between venues.

Sunday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m., singer/actress Eileen Egan Mack will entertain the audience at Tannery Pond Community Center with her famous portrayal of Jeanne Robert Foster. This free program, “Voice of the Mountains,” recreates the people and lore of the Adirondack Frontier in story and song. The program is based on the works of poet and author Jeanne Robert Foster.

This collaboration among the Johnsburg Historical Society, the North Creek Railroad Depot Museum, GEM Radio Theatre, the Our Town Theater Group, Gore Mountain Ski Center, the Town of Johnsburg and numerous local organizations, ensures an interesting, educational and fun filled weekend of events in the Town of Johnsburg.

For more information, contact Ellen Schaefer, 518-251-5451, or email at admin@northcreekdepotmuseum.com