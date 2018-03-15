Johnsburg town board opposes PILOT plans

× The Johnsburg Town Board passed a symbolic resolution criticizing a state proposal to change how the state pays property taxes on state-owned land. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board has voted unanimously to oppose a plan contained within the executive budget proposal to change how the state pays municipal property taxes on its vast land holdings.

The proposal calls for using payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreements instead of market value to calculate taxes on land in the Adirondack Park and the Catskills.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the change would result in state-owned land being taken off the Johnsburg tax list.

Hogan referred to a letter from Johnsburg Sole Assessor Christian Holt to the town board that said the proposal would be “disastrous” for the town, where 59 percent of the land is state-owned.

About 78,000 acres of state-owned land in Johnsburg is taxed, with payments amounting to 29 percent of the town’s property tax revenue.

Holt said he has the ability to reassess state-owned land, but under the proposal, property neighboring state-owned land could see rising assessments due to a booming real estate market, while the state’s property would remain unaffected.

Green groups and local officials have also criticized the proposal as part of a growing coalition anchored by the Adirondack Council and Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages.

But the state Division of the Budget has defended the measure, with spokesman Morris Peters characterizing the change as “a classic win-win,” saying the state would pay a growing tax bill each year.

“Homeowners and businesses in these communities benefit as the state takes on a larger share of the property tax burden every time local officials keep the tax levy within the cap,” Peters said. “And the state captures an administrative efficiency, helping us keep agency spending flat through Governor Cuomo’s first two terms.”

The state budget deadline is March 31.

State assemblymembers Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) and state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) opposed the measure.

Ahead of the budget countdown, the state Assembly eliminated the proposal from their one-house budget bill on Monday.

A vote is scheduled for later this week.

Green groups hailed the measure, and called for the state Senate to follow the lower chamber’s lead when preparing their one-house budget for release later this week.