Johnsburg Town Board passes budget

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board passed the $4.5 million 2018 municipal budget Nov. 9 by a 3-0 vote.
Board members Gene Arsenault, Katie Nightingale and Arnold Stevens voted to adopt the 2018 budget; Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. was excused.
Arsenault presented the public with the figure of $4,533,788 in appropriations.
“That’s what it costs to run the town,” Arsenault said.
The budget includes a total of $1,687,654 to be raised by taxes.
“The amount of the tax levy meets the tax cap,” Arsenault said. “We can raise it a tad more than one percent.”
The 2018 total tax rate for the general fund, including highways, library and special districts is $2.636. The tax on a $100,000 home would be $263.60 per year.
Arsenault said preparing the budget was a difficult challenge. The final numbers, he said, were aided by a strong fund balance, of which $715,789 was applied to the spending plan.
Arsenault said there have been a number of projects the town has not been able to accomplish because of funding, and he “reached into” the fund balance to make these things possible.
But at the same time, he said, budgeting an amount doesn’t mean it must be spent.
“We as a community have to have a vision for the town as to where the resources go; where they are spent,” he said. “We need to know where we are focusing resources...where we want to go as a town.”
Arsenault called on the town to develop a vision with the aid of community organizations and an action plan.
The budget includes $50,000 of occupancy tax money, which Arsenault called relatively level.
Health insurance costs are up 12 percent, and salaries and wages raised an average of 2 percent, with some increases as high as 4 percent.
The town will be dedicating $10,000 to cleaning up the exterior of the Tannery Pond Community Center, and investing another $25,000 into the upkeep of town buildings.
The budget also includes an $81,250 installment on the gravel resource property. Parks and recreation is getting $18,000 for a new truck, and the town will be spending $10,000 for a survey of the Ski Bowl prior to Gore Mountain establishing some summer attractions there.
The budget includes a $62,500 matching grant for sidewalk improvements on Main Street, and a $35,000 match for hiking trails.
In terms of the highway budget, $100,000 was put in for paving projects. Arsenault said for a few years, the highway department has been concentrating on a high number of bridges that were in jeopardy. He commended the efforts of superintendent of highways Dan Hitchcock for attending to the bridges.
In the water district, rates were recently raised 15 percent, as capital funding increased $20,000. Arsenault said a storage tank will need to be replaced at a cost of $400,000.
Budget breakdown
Tax rate per $1,000
in assessed value:
The total tax rate is $2.62 per $1,000 of assessed value
Over/under tax cap?
Under
Total appropriations:
$4,533,788
Total tax levy:
$1,687,654
Total fund balance usage:
$715,789
Public hearing:
Budget adopted Nov. 9