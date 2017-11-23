Johnsburg Town Board passes budget

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Town Board passed the $4.5 million 2018 municipal budget Nov. 9 by a 3-0 vote.

Board members Gene Arsenault, Katie Nightingale and Arnold Stevens voted to adopt the 2018 budget; Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. was excused.

Arsenault presented the public with the figure of $4,533,788 in appropriations.

“That’s what it costs to run the town,” Arsenault said.

The budget includes a total of $1,687,654 to be raised by taxes.

“The amount of the tax levy meets the tax cap,” Arsenault said. “We can raise it a tad more than one percent.”

The 2018 total tax rate for the general fund, including highways, library and special districts is $2.636. The tax on a $100,000 home would be $263.60 per year.

Arsenault said preparing the budget was a difficult challenge. The final numbers, he said, were aided by a strong fund balance, of which $715,789 was applied to the spending plan.

Arsenault said there have been a number of projects the town has not been able to accomplish because of funding, and he “reached into” the fund balance to make these things possible.

But at the same time, he said, budgeting an amount doesn’t mean it must be spent.

“We as a community have to have a vision for the town as to where the resources go; where they are spent,” he said. “We need to know where we are focusing resources...where we want to go as a town.”

Arsenault called on the town to develop a vision with the aid of community organizations and an action plan.

The budget includes $50,000 of occupancy tax money, which Arsenault called relatively level.

Health insurance costs are up 12 percent, and salaries and wages raised an average of 2 percent, with some increases as high as 4 percent.

The town will be dedicating $10,000 to cleaning up the exterior of the Tannery Pond Community Center, and investing another $25,000 into the upkeep of town buildings.

The budget also includes an $81,250 installment on the gravel resource property. Parks and recreation is getting $18,000 for a new truck, and the town will be spending $10,000 for a survey of the Ski Bowl prior to Gore Mountain establishing some summer attractions there.