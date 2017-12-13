Johnsburg town clerk-elect arrested on DWI charge

JOHNSBURG | The new Johnsburg town clerk, elected on Nov. 7, was charged with driving while intoxicated two weeks later.

Kathleen C. Lorah, 62, was arrested by Warren County Sheriff’s officers on St. Rt. 28, Johnsburg, south of North River.

According to Lt. Peter DiFiore of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 21 at about 10:20 p.m., Officer Steven Bunio noticed a vehicle driver failing to dim bright headlights.

After pulling her over, Bunio noticed the odor of consumed alcohol. DiFiore said Lorah initially refused a Breathalyzer-type roadside sobriety test, and failed roadside field sobriety tests.

Lorah was transported to the sheriff’s Chester substation, where she provided a breath sample indicating a .11 percent blood alcohol content (BAC).

The clerk-elect was cited for DWI common law, DWI in excess of .08 percent, and ticketed for refusing to take a prescreen device roadside, and failure to dim headlamps. Lorah was issued a summons to appear in the Town of Johnsburg Court on Dec. 12.

Lorah referred questions to her attorney, Marty Carbone. Carbone was not immediately available for comment.

Lorah, who was seeking office for the first time, defeated current town clerk Jo A. Smith by a vote of 436 to 390.