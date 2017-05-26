Johnsburg Youth Committee brightens halls

× Expand Photo provided BIG SPLASH: Johnsburg Youth Committee’s “After School Art Club” students added some creative flair to the hallways at Johnsburg Central. Pictured above: Kaylie O’Hara strikes a pose.

NORTH CREEK — The halls just got a bit brighter at Johnsburg Central.

Johnsburg Youth Committee’s “After School Art Club” students last week created a series of new murals in the halls of Johnsburg Central School.

Eighteen children in second through sixth grades made “rainbow kids” throughout the school.

Educators, too, added their creative expertise.

Milan Brouthers and Sunnie Lee Tucker, a teen teaching assistant, created blue Jaguar leaping out of the wall near the school’s south entrance.

The class was taught by Kate Hartley, and is made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts.

The program is administered locally by the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council.

The JYC has two upcoming activities open to area kids and families: a trip to the Herkimer Diamond Mine on June 17, and a “Photography with your Phone” class for teens beginning June 1.