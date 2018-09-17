Johnsburg Youth Program announces award recipients

× Expand Photo provided Johnsburg Youth Program Campers of the Year. Back row: Sierra Dunkley, Hunter Mulvey, Vasanti Collins and Charity Lupo. Front row: Ryan Bacon, Marley Lewis, Jason Sylvester and Leah Owens.

JOHNSBURG | One hundred and twenty-nine children attended the Johnsburg Summer Youth Program with a daily average of sixty. End of summer awards include:

Campers of the Year: Sierra Dunkley, Hunter Mulvey, Vasanti Collins, Charity Lupo, Ryan Bacon, Marley Lewis, Jason Sylvester and Leah Owens.

Players of the Year: Camron Allen, Cameron Carpenter, Norah Caselli, Vanessa Donohue, Anthony Galle, Reagan Moos, Wesley San Antonio and Liam Turnbull.

Perfect attendance: Vanessa Donohue, Sierra Dunkley, Austin Lupo, Leah Owens, Olivia Owens, Joel and Kayla Rivera.

Arts and crafts: Sierra Dunkley, Hannah Sharp, Lexi Sharp and Kayla Rivera.

Football most valuable players: Offensive — Camron Allen, defensive — Liam McKinney.

Hockey most valuable players: Offensive — Cameron Carpenter, defensive — Liam Turnbull.

Double box ball team tournament champions: First place — Camron Allen and Anthony Galle, tied for second — Mason Englert and Gage Morris, Sheridan Millington and Payton Lawrence.