Johnsburg Youth Program announces award recipients

JOHNSBURG | One hundred and twenty-nine children attended the Johnsburg Summer Youth Program with a daily average of sixty. End of summer awards include:

Campers of the Year: Sierra Dunkley, Hunter Mulvey, Vasanti Collins, Charity Lupo, Ryan Bacon, Marley Lewis, Jason Sylvester and Leah Owens. 

Players of the Year:  Camron Allen, Cameron Carpenter, Norah Caselli, Vanessa Donohue, Anthony Galle, Reagan Moos, Wesley San Antonio and Liam Turnbull. 

Perfect attendance: Vanessa Donohue, Sierra Dunkley, Austin Lupo, Leah Owens, Olivia Owens, Joel and Kayla Rivera. 

Arts and crafts:  Sierra Dunkley, Hannah Sharp, Lexi Sharp and Kayla Rivera. 

Football most valuable players:  Offensive — Camron Allen, defensive — Liam McKinney. 

Hockey most valuable players:  Offensive — Cameron Carpenter, defensive — Liam Turnbull. 

Double box ball team tournament champions: First place — Camron Allen and Anthony Galle, tied for second — Mason Englert and Gage Morris, Sheridan Millington and Payton Lawrence.