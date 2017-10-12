Jointa Lime asphalt plant opens in Plattsburgh

× The Jointa Lime Company last week opened a new asphalt facility in the Town of Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | A new asphalt plant is now open in the Town of Plattsburgh.

The facility, opened by the Jointa Lime Company last Thursday, will support four new full-time jobs.

“One of the best things we have going on in the North Country right now is unprecedented development. Job by job, that’s what this is about,” said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman. “You are helping to pave a bright future — see what I did there — for infrastructure in our region.”

The new plant is a “continuous flow facility” with the ability to process 350 tons of asphalt per hour, said Asphalt Division Manager Steve Brenton.

The Trade Road plant will constantly be making asphalt and storing it in the facility’s 600 ton storage silos, Jointa Lime Board Chairman Thomas Longe said, gesturing toward two large gray structures gleaming in the sunlight.

“We’ve probably built more roads and bridges than any other contractor in New York state,” said Longe, noting the company’s work on the Northway and the Thaddeus Kosciusko Bridge in Halfmoon, Saratoga County.