Jones briefs students on value of math, science careers

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), pictured left, spoke with a group of 30 students from Stafford Middle School in Plattsburgh last Thursday during the annual AT&T Job Shadow Day. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Kids can be anything they want to be when they grow up.

But state Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) is hoping that “anything” is a career in mathematics, science, technology or engineering.

AT&T hosted their second annual Job Shadow Day, an event designed to bolster students’ interest in pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers, last Thursday.

Dozens of eighth graders from Stafford Middle School in Plattsburgh took an early-morning tour of the AT&T store on Smithfield Boulevard.

Jones spoke with students about the importance of pursuing STEM careers in an age where technology is so rapidly evolving.

The first-term lawmaker looked around the room at the gathered students and asked how many of them knew what they’d like to do when they grow up.

Only one student raised her hand.

“Careers now are different from what your parents and grandparents may have experienced,” said Jones.

In the past, a person may have spent 30 years or more in a single career, collect their gold watch and retire, he said.

“Now we see careers moving at a rapid pace, and that has to do with the pace of technology.”

According to the federal Department of Labor, much of the growth in the domestic and global economy is expected to come from STEM-related jobs. It’s estimated that by 2020, there will be 2.4 million unfilled STEM jobs, more than half related to computer and coding careers.

Jones said that the future of the North Country depends on the choices that the children who grow up here choose to make.

He referenced the state’s ongoing effort to wire New York with high-speed broadband by the end of the year as an example of how lawmakers are trying to ensure students have access to the tools they need to succeed.

“It’s extremely important that we do that because you need that for your education and we need it for workforce development,” he said. “We are depending on what you do.”

Surrounded by walls lined with cellphones and other electronics, students were briefed by AT&T staff on a number of topics, from the technology behind Bluetooth to potential career paths.

“This job shadowing event is important to help students understand their career opportunities in the North Country and discover working environments they may not be aware exist,” Sylvie Nelson, executive director of the North Country Workforce Development Board, said in a statement.

The event was sponsored by a $10,000 grant from AT&T with help from the North Country Chamber of Commerce and the North Country Workforce Partnership.