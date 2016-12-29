Jones heads to Albany

× Expand Photo provided Billy Jones will represent New York’s 115th Assembly District when the session convenes in January.

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton and Franklin county residents will have a new representative in Albany on Jan. 1.

D. Billy Jones, who won the open seat to replace state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey (R-Peru), said he’s ready for the challenge of representing the 115th District.

Jones is scheduled to step down as Franklin County Board of Legislators Chairman on Dec. 31, and will serve as a correction officer at Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone until his resignation the following day.

The Democrat defeated Kevin Mulverhill, a Republican, by a 2,700-vote margin on Nov. 8.

Despite the seat shifting to a Chateaugay resident, headquarters for the district will remain in Clinton County.

The newly-minted lawmaker will take over Duprey’s office in the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh, with a satellite office in Malone, Franklin County.

“I’ll be very accessible,” Jones said. “I have been in Franklin County throughout my career, and will continue to do so.”

The district also covers a small slice of St. Lawrence County.

Duprey, a Republican, has held the seat since 2007.

Jones’ election means the seat is now back in Democratic hands after a decade, putting Jones in the assembly majority.

The rep-elect, who grew up on a dairy farm, said he hopes to be placed on the committees that govern policy in the rural district, including agriculture, corrections, tourism, economic development and small business.

“I don’t think it hurts to be in the majority, but I’ve always prided myself on crossing bipartisan lines,” Jones said.

Jones said he has spoken briefly with Duprey since the election on Nov. 8, and would like to squeeze in at least one more session prior to taking office.

“Obviously she has a lot of knowledge about the district and what’s going on,” Jones said.

Jones, who turned 42 on Election Day, has seen a quick rise through the ranks of local government. First elected as Chateaugay mayor in 2009, he was elected a county lawmaker in 2010, and chairman of that body in 2013.

The lawmaker said he also touched base with new colleague Dan Stec, the state assemblyman who represents Essex and Warren counties.

“He offered a hand and whatever he can do to help out,” Jones said.

Jones heads to Albany on Jan. 4, with legislative sessions beginning on Jan. 9.

The climate is acrimonious even by Albany’s standards.

Talks to hold a special legislative session to approve a pay raise for legislators and expand ride-sharing services, including Uber and Lyft, upstate ended late-Friday night

The failure to hold a special session by Dec. 31 means the state legislature will have to wait an additional two years to enact the proposed 25 percent pay bump.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the legislature created a pay raise commission last year. But the recommendation handed down in November attempted to tie the raise to ethics reforms and other issues, kicking the issue back into lawmaker hands.

The governor announced on Monday a departure from the usual State of State address, typically held in Albany in January.

Instead, Cuomo will host a series of regional addresses around the state the week of Jan. 9.

“Our efforts have focused on regional development strategies across the state and we want the opportunity to lay out regional accomplishments, goals and challenges,” said Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s chief of staff, in a statement.

The schedule includes speeches in all state regions except the North Country.