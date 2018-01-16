Jones introduces bill to aid recovering addicts

× Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has introduced legislation that would give businesses a tax break for hiring recovering addicts from state-certified rehab facilities. Jones made the announcement at a SPARCC coalition meeting on Jan. 10. Pictured are Champlain Valley Family Center Executive Director Connie Wille, United Way of the Adirondacks Director John Bernardi, Jones, Northeast Group CEO Michael Carpenter and Behavioral Health Services North Chief of Services Peter Trout. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has introduced legislation that would allow businesses to claim a tax credit for hiring recovering addicts from state-certified rehab facilities.

The Recovery in Jobs Act would provide businesses with a tax credit up to 35 percent of the first $6,000 in first-year wages for each qualified employee.

The bill is modeled after existing legislation that allows businesses to get tax credits by hiring veterans or people with disabilities.

“It’s not a big break, but it’s something that helps businesses,” Jones said.

Despite beginning the road to recovery, the majority of addicts are often not considered worthy applicants in the workforce, according to a news release from the assemblyman’s office.

By gaining steady employment during the recovery process, individuals are more likely to complete their recovery and maintain a sober, healthy lifestyle.

“It sends a signal that we’re serious about combating this epidemic in the North Country,” he said.

Partnered with this proposed amendment to the state tax law, Jones secured $20,000 for Champlain Valley Family Services to support their Substance Abuse and Prevention of Clinton County (SPARCC) coalition, a local group of former and current lawmakers, law enforcement, public health, faith and business officials dedicated to combating the opioid epidemic in the tri-county area.

The current opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug crisis in American history, killing roughly 64,000 people in 2016, and faster than even the H.I.V. epidemic at its peak.

Locally, there have been 72 confirmed accidental overdose cases in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties since 2010, according to Jones’ office.

Nearly 5,500 deaths were recorded statewide.

The crisis has also led to upticks in hospital visits over the last 10 years.

The number of opioid-related inpatient stays has risen by 64.1 percent from 2005 to 2014, according to materials provided by Jones’ office.

Opioid-related visits to emergency rooms increased by 99.4 percent during that same time period.

“(The state) needs to play a big role in (combatting) this,” Jones told The Sun at a SPARCC meeting on Jan. 10, noting that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had addressed the crisis multiple times in his State of the State speech earlier this month. “We need to put both our resources and our money where our mouth is.”