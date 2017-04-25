Jones offers budget briefing

× Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) briefed local lawmakers and residents on the state budget last week in the Plattsburgh Town Hall. Some of the top discussions included education and clean water. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) briefed residents and officials on the state budget at a breakfast session last week.

Among the most salient items: A boost in increase in state education aid, free tuition at state schools for families making up to $125,000 annually and clean water infrastructure funding.

The budget, approved earlier this month, bumped education aid by about 4 percent up to $25.8 billion — the largest in state history.

Stakeholders also noted the importance of vocational training.

“College is a good thing,” said John Hebert of Plattsburgh. “But we’re ignoring trades.”

Hebert has been a residential contractor for over 30 years. He said he often has trouble finding quality workers, so much so that his crew of 15 has dwindled down to just him.

With the growth of manufacturing companies in the area, like Norsk Titanium, town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman stressed the importance of supporting institutions, like ADK P-TECH and the Advanced Manufacturing Institute at Clinton Community College, which is slated to be completed this September.

Finding more skilled workers, Cashman said, is critical to making sure those companies stay and keep coming to the region.

Jones’ said he agreed that supporting vocational education was important.

The state budget includes funds for the Empire State Apprenticeship Program, which helps adults gain skills in high-demand fields, including nursing, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and information technology, according to materials provided by Jones’ office.

MORE CLEAN WATER

The budget includes $2.5 billion for clean water infrastructure over five years.

Several towns in Clinton County, like Peru and Plattsburgh, are currently looking for funding to upgrade their aging water and sewer systems.

The town and village of Champlain are currently working on their own $13 million water infrastructure project to provide better quality water to local residents, and Rouses Point is in the midst of upgrading its water treatment plant

“We need to be stewards on this,” said town of Plattsburgh Councilor Barbara Hebert. “Water and wastewater needs to be prioritized.”

Over $200,000 was allocated to combat the heroin crisis — about a $10 million increase from last year.

About $7 million has been allocated to North Country stakeholders to aid in community service outreach and coalition-building.

“We have to make a dent in this,” Jones said. “These programs and offerings are just the way to do it.”

A new detox and treatment center in Schuyler Falls, slated to be completed sometime in 2018, will help with this crisis, said Jones, especially since the closest detox center is Conifer Park in Saratoga County.

The Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County, or SPARCC, continues to find ways to stamp out the crisis, including increasing educational efforts and launching a new app that guides addicts to local treatment and recovery options.

The Champlain Valley Family Center in Plattsburgh was awarded $148,500 in state funds last month to deploy peer recovery coaches through the UVM-CVPH Emergency Department and the Clinton County Department of Social Services, a component experts say is vital in keeping people from relapsing.

The budget includes a 6.5 percent raise for direct care workers.

This raise, Jones said, will hopefully help solve the shortage crisis of home health care aides in the North Country.

“We weren’t paying them enough,” said Jones, referring to the $9-$10 an hour pay rate. “It’s a very stressful job.”

SMALLER BUDGET ITEMS

The state budget also allocated $150,000 toward a road salt study for communities within the Adirondack region.

That money, Jones said, will go toward identifying the most affected areas and find solutions to mitigate the water contamination in streams, lakes and water supplies.

About $250,000 will go toward programs that help teach seniors how to use today’s technological devices.

Senior Planet, a not-for-profit located in Champlain Centre, will be one of the beneficiaries, said Jones.

About $2 million was allocated to repairs to the Whispering Maples Memorial Garden properties in Plattsburgh and Ellenburg.