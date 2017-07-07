Jones offers summer reading challenge

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) recently announced the start of the annual state-sponsored Summer Reading Challenge.

PLATTSBURGH — New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) recently announced the start of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, an annual state-led effort to inspire children to read throughout the summertime.

This year’s theme: “Building a Better World.”

Children will be encouraged to read a book for a minimum of 15 minutes per day for at least 40 days through July and August.

Calendars to mark off completed days will be provided by Jones’ office, according to a news release, and children will be asked to submit the calendar after completion.

The prize? A New York State Assembly Excellence in Reading certificate — and, hopefully, a renewed love for reading.

“When we put books in our kids’ hands, we’re giving them so much more than mere words on pages; we’re giving them a door to countless words and characters,” said Jones.

According to Jones, learning should not end with the school year:

“The Summer Reading Challenge helps children get into the habit of reading even when schools are out, because learning goes far beyond the classroom,” he said.

Current research points out that increased summer reading reduces summer learning loss, according to the New York State Department of Education website.

Educators often call this summer learning loss “the summer slide.”

According to the Summer Reading New York State website, 2.1 million children participated in the summer reading challenge last year.

The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System, which serves the tri-county area, saw an increase in participation of over 15 percent over 2015 last year.