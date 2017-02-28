Jones tours district, talks broadband

× Pictured: Assemblyman Billy Jones shakes hands with WWII veteran Joe DeMarco of Jay. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

AUSABLE — As federal lawmakers returned to their districts last week to engage in rough and tumble town halls, state lawmakers encountered more mild turf.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) used the holiday recess to explore his new district, an expansive stretch that runs along the Canadian border to the Essex County border.

On tap: a handful of town hall visits, business walkthroughs, tours of infrastructure projects and constituent Q and A's.

Jones, the former Franklin County Chairman who took office in January, visited Champlain, Tupper Lake, Hopkinton, Fort Covington and Ausable.

While in Ausable, Jones toured the Keeseville Civic Center, which received $500,000 in state grant funds last month, and visited a local adult learning center.

Jones said that throughout his travels, he has seen broadband emerge as a recurring theme.

“People want the opportunity to make a good living here, and broadband is a part of that.”

“Being connected is key for small businesses, schools and residents.”

The state is in the midst of an ambitious $1 billion broadband initiative that seeks to offer high-speed internet to every home by 2018.

Joining that program are a raft of federal efforts, including $170 million in federal funding allocated through the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect America Fund.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) announced that funding last month, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) joined fellow lawmakers last month in asking President Trump to include significant rural broadband funding in his upcoming infrastructure proposal.

STATE BUDGET

With the mandated budget deadline looming in March, the state assembly has been hard at work to complete their financial plan for 2017.

“I’m very selfish about [the budget],” Jones said. “I want to see things that will benefit our district.”

Jones, a Democrat, previously expressed support for middle-class tax relief, an increase in education funding for public schools and more tools to fight the state’s opiate epidemic.

Jones noted that he will be in Albany for the next month working on the state plan. After that, he plans on making a stop at every town and village in his district by the end of the year.

“It’s very important to get out and talk to residents,” said Jones. “I’ve learned a lot.”