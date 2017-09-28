Judge calls foul on Adirondack Rail Trail plan

× Expand File photo/Kim Dedam An engine that once pulled trains on the scenic route between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake did not return to the region this year. But a Supreme Court order has stalled the state's plan to tear out the rails and replace it with a recreation trail. RAY BROOK | Franklin County Supreme Court Judge Robert Main ordered state agencies to scrap their $8 million plan to remove 34 miles of historic railroad line between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake. The state Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Conservation's revised 2016 Unit Management Plan for the Travel Corridor, Main said, is "annulled and vacated, it its entirety, and in each and every part..." The legal order, filed on Sept. 26, enjoins the state from proceeding with plans to remove the northern section of rails and says the state is "restrained from implementing the 2016 [Unit Management Plan] pending preparation and approval of a revised UMP that conforms with the instant decision, order and judgment.” Main's ruling upholds a legal challenge brought by the Adirondack Rail Preservation Society on April 11, 2016 against DEC, DOT and the Adirondack Park Agency, alleging review and permit approval did not adhere to due process. In a 2,200-page lawsuit, the Preservation Society said the state's planned recreation trail undermines the historic nature of the entire 119-mile railroad line, which, intact, is listed on New York's and the national Registers of Historic Places. What derailed the plan at this point, however, are easements that disappear if rails are torn out. In part, Main's decision hinged on fee title at two points along the 34-mile northern end of the line, known in the UMP revision as Segment 2. "The [state] does not possess fee title to a one-half mile portion of Segment 2 of the travel corridor," Main said. "This portion passes directly through the North Country Community College campus in Saranac Lake. "The [state] also does not possess fee title to the end of the travel corridor in Lake Placid." Main said that a review of title to the entire Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor should have been completed before amending the UMP to allow removal of the railroad tracks. "That such a reasonable and appropriate title review, which is basic and ordinary legal research, did not occur until after approval of a trail conversion of Segment 2 is inexplicable," the Supreme Court judge said.

Removal of the tracks in these locations, Main said, would effectively end long-standing land-use easements held by the state. And because the stretch of Travel Corridor would be severed, Main said, "the balance of Segment 2 will likewise be effectively removed from the historic designation and rendered disconnected parcels." ARBITRARY AND CAPRICIOUS The Supreme Court decision also pointed to what the judge called the state agencies' "self-serving conclusion that the 2016 UMP (Unit Management Plan) is consistent with the SLMP (State Land Master Plan)." Finalized in 1996 after many years of review on the entire Remsen-Lake Placid Travel Corridor, the original UMP expressly says if railroad options fail, "another classification should be added to the (State Land Master Plan) to reflect recreational use of the [Travel Corridor] instead of major transportation use." Main's legal decision says converting Segment 2 to a trail for walking, running, biking, skiing and snowmobiling "constitutes a reclassification beyond the authority of the 2016 UMP." The UMP, he says, in essence, cannot be used to revise the State Land Master Plan. Main said the state agencies ignored the "express classification concerns raised in the 1996 UMP. "The Court simply finds that the change from a railroad to a multi-use recreational trail in Segment 2 removed it from the definition of a Travel Corridor," Main said. "The rationalization by respondents that a multi-recreational use trail is qualified for continuation as a Travel Corridor is not based in reason," the judge continued. "It defies common sense. The Court rejects this contention as irrational and, hence, arbitrary and capricious." NO TRAIN USE THIS YEAR The Rail Preservation Society halted operations at the northern end per DEC and DOT's orders last fall and ended its Adirondack Scenic Railroad train excursions. The use by rail bikes of a small spur from Saranac Lake to Lake Clear was also closed as the recreation trail planning got underway. Rail Preservation Society Executive Director Bethan Maher said they have maintained the track through this unused season. "ARPS actively maintains both the operational and out of service tracks," she said via email. "As far as what comes next — efforts will be made to reach out to the communities served along the rail transportation corridor to begin to build packages which will highlight local offerings and provide for increased economic impact.

"The Adirondack Scenic Railroad will continue to play a vital role in the tourism industry of the region while continuing the preservation and restoration of the corridor." In a news release, the Preservation Society said Judge Main has taken a balanced and objective approach. "For our organization this action has been a financial strain and has taken away resources from continuing to operate and expand a successful business," the news release said. At DEC headquarters in Albany, Public Information Officer Benning DeLaMater said "New York State is reviewing the decision by the Franklin County judge regarding the Remsen Lake Placid Travel Corridor Unit Management Plan (UMP)." It is unclear if the state will appeal the ruling. But DEC had released a draft conceptual plan of the "Adirondack Rail Trail" this past spring and held six public information sessions in early May. The draft outlined a 10-foot wide stone-dust tread for the entire 34-mile length of trail, according to DEC. It is designed to connect Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, providing opportunities to walk, hike and bike in three seasons and "cross-country ski, snowshoe, and snowmobile in winter, boosting local economies." The draft plan incorporated recommendations from an Adirondack Rail Trail Stakeholder group. No tracks have yet been removed from the Travel Corridor between Tupper Lake and Lake Placid. But DEC has been assigned the task to find funding for the $8 million recreational trail. BIG MOOSE TO TUPPER: RAILS A related improvement announced last year by Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed an $11 million upgrade to railroad lines from Big Moose Station to Tupper Lake on the Segment 1, the southern leg of the line. Funding was slated to come through NYS DOT after relevant discussions with the Federal Highway Administration to "limit or eliminate reimbursement to FHWA." The U.S. government has subsidized Remsen-Lake Placid railroad infrastructure for many years, and discussion expected the need to repay federal grants. It is not clear yet from DOT whether final funding decisions are in place. But no railroad line improvement has yet been made by the state or announced by Adirondack Scenic Railroad toward that goal. Cuomo had said the improvements would begin by 2019.