Juniper Hill adds geothermal high tunnels, extends farm growing season

× Juniper Hill farm workers Dan Dohman, Christin O’Laughlin and Eli Smith work to build the frame for new geothermal high tunnel greenhouses at the farm in Wadhams. Photo by Kim Dedam

WADHAMS — The Boquet River blew out of its banks last week in a rush of white caps, ice and melting snow. Great squadrons of kitchen-table-sized ice blocks litter low-lying woods and lie scattered across neat rows of unplanted fields.

Up high and dry on the knoll above its surging course, farmers at Juniper Hill Farm put the first rows of seeds in potting trays.

The greenhouses already smell of open earth and first roots.

The farm’s driveway is rutted with tracks in mud that a day before oozed with sucking sounds. By Friday, they were frozen solid in the frigid early March wind.

Changeable weather doesn’t confuse farmers, it just calls for adjustments.

To address the odd arc of seasons, farmers Adam Hainer and Melody Horn, along with their year-round farm work crew, scrambled over curved frames of new high tunnels. The rising framework was installed above a system of buried geothermal water pipes.

The three new structures built beside the farmhouse occupy 5,000 square feet each. The greenhouses will encompass about 3.5 acres that, by April, will be filled with plants for an extended growing season.

× Mad Crazy Flowers grower Melody Horn checks the first seedlings now sprouted at Juniper Hill. Photo by Kim Dedam

Hainer’s family has worked the fields around Juniper Hill for generations. The variety of greens, Melody’s Mad Crazy flowers and a wide range of root crops they produce are approaching an eighth year of sustained growth, both with added cold storage for year-round food supplies and strong membership in their farm’s Community Supported Agriculture business.

The farm has grown from planting about 1.5 acres eight years ago to 40 now, with some crops cultivated in fields leased on other stretches of the Boquet Valley nearby.

“Our weather patterns are anything but normal,” Hainer explained of the geothermal expansion.

A few years of floods, exacerbated by the late August deluge of Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, presented an existential challenge. So Hainer and Horn first moved some of their farm fields.

Then they invested in green energy high tunnels.

“It will provide a more controlled growing environment,” Hainer explained. “We can monitor both temperature and moisture levels.”

Once completed, the greenhouses are to be heated by water moving through a series of underground pipes.

The furnace for Juniper Hill’s geothermal system will run off of waste cooking and motor oils.

The heating unit in a shed beside the high tunnels was installed in late February, and will be connected to the underground heat distribution structure. The farmers jumped at the chance to bury the pipes with the early spring thaw.

Supporting CSA families, area restaurants, hospitals, schools and markets year-round is a goal Juniper Hill achieved.

But addressing weather challenges and season extension is important to sustain growth, Hainer said.

“When you start making these promises, you have to be reliable,” he explained of their response to the flashy Boquet.

“Having experienced the loss during Irene was in part a lesson that led to our investment in the high tunnels,” Hainer said.

“Tunnel growing also allows us to employ people over the winter. Now that we can continue keeping jobs in place, everybody’s happy.”

The geothermal high tunnels are sited near the produce processing area and cold storage building, which expanded the farm’s production capacity over the past two years.

Last season, Juniper Hill produced 75,000 pounds of carrots and 50,000 pounds of beets, along with tens of thousands of additional root crops including potatoes, cabbage, onions, sweet potatoes and winter squash.

The farm’s delivery vehicle had left by mid-morning last Friday to make fresh market delivery rounds -- in March.

Hainer suggests they will continue to shore up resources with shapeshifting seasons.

“Nothing guarantees the weather,” he said.

“You can’t build a farm community without a reliable means of production.”