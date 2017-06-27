Just do it, Plattsburgh graduating class of 2017

× The Plattsburgh City School District commencement ceremony took place last Saturday at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House. Over 100 students graduated and received diplomas. Photos by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — It’s easy to choose a path in life, but it’s harder to succeed, according to the Plattsburgh High School graduating class of 2017.

Last Saturday’s commencement ceremony held at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House brought on words of wisdom by students, teachers and district officials for the 131-member class entering into the real world.

The main takeaway: Go for your dreams and pursue them.

Whether it be an Olympic athlete, actor or scientist, anything is possible for a black and orange hornet, according to Salutatorian Meghan Germain.

“We all have big dreams,” said Germain. “Now, we can go make them come true.

“Just do it.”

Germain is planning on attending SUNY Plattsburgh to become an elementary teacher.

But not all students need to go to college to be successful, said Valedictorian Ian Salvamoser, as success differs for each person.

Salvamoser channeled two specific people in his speech:

Mark Zuckerberg, who launched Facebook, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft – were both college dropouts.

“These two individuals didn’t need college to be successful,” Salvamoser said. “Success is something very personal, as it should be.”

Senior speaker Edward Buckser said one of his proud moments will be when he sees his diploma hanging on the wall in his parent’s basement.

The other will be seeing all of his fellow classmates succeed in whatever path they choose in life.

“The future is fast and full of possibilities,” Buckser said. “The only way we can learn to fly is by taking a leap of faith.”

Superintendent Jay Lebrun agreed, encouraging the hornets to leave the nest, known as Plattsburgh High School, and explore the world.

“You all are well-rounded and confident,” he said. “We [school officials] know you will be successful with whatever you decide to pursue.

“And don’t be afraid … because there are hornets everywhere to help guide you on your journey.”