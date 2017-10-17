Justice for all: North Country vet lobbies Congress for help with hep C bill

Danny Kaifetz, a Vietnam War veteran and owner of Adirondack Flagpoles, recently spoke about his battle with hepatitis C, how he believed he came in contact to it through the military, and the new bill he and others are seeking support for in Washington.
KEESEVILLE | Danny Kaifetz knows all too well what it feels like to have a diagnosis and be told you cannot be treated.
“I’m cured — the VA saved my life,” Kaifetz said of his ordeal with hepatitis C between 2011 and 2016. “I want to make sure others get help before it is too late, and the VA can do this and wipe out hep C in 2-3 years — they have all the tools, money and support they need to eradicate this from the veteran population.”
HIS OWN BATTLE
“In 2011, they told me I was not a candidate for treatment at the time, and to go home and put my things in order,” recalled Kaifetz when told about his diagnosis.
The Vietnam veteran said he was exposed to the disease through his service, if not from going to the Asian country, then by the use of a “jet gun,” which was used to inoculate soldiers with a series of shots.
It’s widely speculated that the device contaminated the blood supply.
“There’s no distinction in the numbers between those who went over and those who didn’t as far as contracting the disease,” Kaifetz said. “The VA has not had to admit to the contamination, but they have stated it is a biological possibility.”
Still, Kaifetz kept trying to get help through the system.
“There were low success rates, horrible side effects, and if you lived too far from a hospital, they would not treat you,” he said. “There were 10,000 requests every year for liver transplants and the VA would only do 400 a year.”
Luckily for Kaifetz, new medicine started rolling out in 2014, and he was able to get the treatment he needed a couple years later, but still remembered what it was like waiting to find out if he would ever get the chance to receive the life-saving medication.
“You sit across from someone and they tell you whether you live or die,” Kaifetz said. “That is when I decided I needed to help people who were in the same condition and place I was in.”
OFF TO WASHINGTON
Kaifetz then set his sights on Washington, D.C., and a chance to meet with a number of members in the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Subcommittee.
His goal: Get federal lawmakers from each chamber to introduce a bill requiring all veterans get the chance to be tested, followed up and treated for hepatitis C through the VA if they had no other way to be treated.
“We want testing for all vets without VA requirements for this time period, just for the testing,” Kaifetz said. “Any vet who does not have private insurance or other means should be considered for treatment, pro-bono.”
Kaifetz said the funding for testing and treatment is already there, and the bill he presented to legislators just asks Congress to specify what the money is to be used for.
“When we took our oath, we were all eligible to be shot at. Now, not all of us are eligible for our care,” he said. “One senator I talked to thought all veterans just received VA care without thinking about it.
Kaifetz met with officials from a number of offices, including Georgia Rep. Henry “Hank” Johnson, himself a hepatitis C survivor.
“He gave me a 50th Anniversary Vietnam pin and pinned it on me,” Kaifetz said.
He also spoke with representatives from Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Florida); Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tennessee), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).
“Some of the meetings were very moving,” Kaifetz said. “They were all very genuine with the level of interest they were showing and there was a great deal of respect in all the meetings. I came away with a sense of pride knowing the system works.”
RESULTS BLOSSOMING
After meeting with The Sun. Kaifetz had a two-hour phone conference with some of the key players in Washington later in the week, which he described as “all very positive.”
“It looks like we will be presenting our first draft of the bill to several key representatives and senators from both parties within the next 15 days,” he said. “I am pushing for an announcement on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, that we have the four key sponsors we are seeking — making this bill bi-partisan and bi-cameral. Right now our team is doing the research for the bill and next week will begin drafting the vehicle.”
Kaifetz has not just been seeing results in Washington, but locally, where he is a member of American Legion 1619 out of Morrisonville.
“Through our first two tests, we will have been able to test 1,200 vets,” he said. “In the same time, VA outreach has tested 2,450 people. So, Post 1619, with a budget of zero, accomplished almost half of what the VA was able to accomplish. We have become committed to this, so we will go out and test all of the veterans we can.”