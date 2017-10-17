Justice for all: North Country vet lobbies Congress for help with hep C bill

× Danny Kaifetz, a Vietnam War veteran and owner of Adirondack Flagpoles, recently spoke about his battle with hepatitis C, how he believed he came in contact to it through the military, and the new bill he and others are seeking support for in Washington. Photo by Pete DeMola

KEESEVILLE | Danny Kaifetz knows all too well what it feels like to have a diagnosis and be told you cannot be treated.

“I’m cured — the VA saved my life,” Kaifetz said of his ordeal with hepatitis C between 2011 and 2016. “I want to make sure others get help before it is too late, and the VA can do this and wipe out hep C in 2-3 years — they have all the tools, money and support they need to eradicate this from the veteran population.”

HIS OWN BATTLE

“In 2011, they told me I was not a candidate for treatment at the time, and to go home and put my things in order,” recalled Kaifetz when told about his diagnosis.

The Vietnam veteran said he was exposed to the disease through his service, if not from going to the Asian country, then by the use of a “jet gun,” which was used to inoculate soldiers with a series of shots.

It’s widely speculated that the device contaminated the blood supply.

“There’s no distinction in the numbers between those who went over and those who didn’t as far as contracting the disease,” Kaifetz said. “The VA has not had to admit to the contamination, but they have stated it is a biological possibility.”

Still, Kaifetz kept trying to get help through the system.

“There were low success rates, horrible side effects, and if you lived too far from a hospital, they would not treat you,” he said. “There were 10,000 requests every year for liver transplants and the VA would only do 400 a year.”

Luckily for Kaifetz, new medicine started rolling out in 2014, and he was able to get the treatment he needed a couple years later, but still remembered what it was like waiting to find out if he would ever get the chance to receive the life-saving medication.

“You sit across from someone and they tell you whether you live or die,” Kaifetz said. “That is when I decided I needed to help people who were in the same condition and place I was in.”