Keeseville pair arrested in connection with robberies

× Expand The Sun Logo News Stories

ELIZABETHTOWN | Two Keeseville residents have been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of robberies committed last week.

Deshawn Williams and Kimberly Sears were apprehended in a multi-agency effort, state police announced on Thursday.

Authorities say Williams, 17, displayed a handgun at the Dollar General in Peru at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and forcibly took a woman's purse.

Later that evening, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Williams allegedly forcibly stole a purse from a second female victim at the corner of Broad Street and Steltzer Road in the city of Plattsburgh.

Neither victim has been identified by authorities.

Sears, 31, was determined to have been the driver of the vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Stratus, involved in both robberies, police said.

Williams and Sears have been charged with one count each of second degree robbery for the Peru incident, and third degree robbery for the Plattsburgh incident.

“Multiple search warrants were issued by Clinton County Court Judge Keith Bruno and are still being executed,” said state police in a statement.

The pair were arraigned at Clinton County Court.

Sears was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 bond. Williams was remanded in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, or $100,000 bond.

Participating agencies included New York State Police, Plattsburgh City Police Department, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the SUNY Plattsburgh Police Department and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.