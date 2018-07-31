Kahn, Green Party candidate seeking congress seat, awaits her chance

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Lynn Kahn is the Green Party candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

SCHROON LAKE | Dr. Lynn Kahn bustled around her home as uncertain skies threatened rain, moving books around, shuffling policy papers and mindful of the quiche burbling away in the oven.

The organizational psychologist, the Green Party candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, had returned from Pennsylvania the day before, where she attended a summit designed to probe solutions for the problems facing family farms.

Kahn winnowed her agricultural policy prescriptions down to a three-point platform: Allocating government emergency funds for farmer relief; holding state and federal hearings to craft solutions, and implementing economic development plans.

The trip produced the latest draft, the 11th, in a living document updated with each successive input from stakeholders — including people like Lorraine Lewandrowski, a Herkimer County dairy farmer and attorney who counts a sizable Twitter following under the handle @NYFarmer.

Kahn bended Lewandrowski’s ear over lunch earlier this month.

“This is my style,” Kahn said. “This is my way of doing things.”

It’s a collective approach that Kahn, a clinical psychologist who spent 22 years working with federal aviation authorities, said she has utilized to help tame sprawling government bureaucracies.

NOT ON THE SIDELINES

It’s been four weeks since the conclusion of the Democratic primary contest that saw Tedra Cobb beat out four candidates to clinch the nomination to run against the incumbent, Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Since then, the Stefanik and Cobb campaigns have been locked in combat as each candidate tours the district and hits the county fair circuit in an attempt to draw contrasts for voters.

Kahn maintains she is building her campaign team and is only beginning to ramp up her operation.

The candidate didn’t mention President Trump during a two-hour interview, nor her two opponents aside from a handful of oblique references.

Kahn bristled against the perception that she’s on the sidelines as the two campaigns snipe at each other.

“I think it’s a distraction from solving real problems,” Kahn said. “The hardcore supporters of those two women get too caught up in it, and everybody else is too tired from working way too many jobs to go to useless meetings and don’t care.”

The average person — veteran, farmer, parent, grandparent — is focused on survival, Kahn said.

Kahn appeared to be most animated when discussing core campaign issues like better treatment of veterans — she rolled out an endorsement from a Las Vegas-group called Veterans in Politics International last week — and curbing abuses in the national foster care system, which she called “mean-spirited.”

While the nation is fixated on the crisis at the southern border, problems in the foster care system are “80 percent” comparable when it comes to inducing mental trauma in children, she said.

“About 95 percent of the time when state agencies take children away from families, the accusations turn out to be false or unsubstantiated,” Kahn wrote in an article for Democracy Chronicles, where she is a contributor.

“It’s an invisible crisis,” Kahn said. “The agencies need to have more of a conversation with the communities.”

But Kahn also skidded around specific policy prescriptions and was hard to pin down on specifics when it comes to the interplay between state, local and federal governments, only to say that the key was largely in culling government waste at the federal level.

The Department of Defense, for instance, has not been audited until recently.

“I want my shot because I know how to do it,” she said.

If elected, she would ask for just one committee assignment, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola

‘I GOT GROUNDED’

Kahn can be brusque. During an interview, she repeatedly questioned a reporter’s decision to cite her age high up in a story; pointedly noted that she has a doctorate and chastised a reporter for showing up six minutes early to the interview.

And she unloaded on the national media for what she contends is inadequate coverage of third-party candidates, which she continued in a series of tweets over the weekend criticizing the New York Times for failing to include her campaign in a profile of the race.

She admits some around her adopted homebase in Schroon Lake have accused her of having a foul temper.

But she says the Adirondacks have had a calming effect since she purchased land to build a house in the tony lakefront community 15 years ago, escaping Washington, D.C.

“This is where I learned what clean air smells like, what clean water tastes like — and I got grounded,” she said.

She also likes cooking, and is increasingly taken with the farm-to-table movement, using local ingredients whenever possible, including dairy, meat and vegetables.

Kahn hasn’t always been a member of the Green Party, registering only after she fell short as an independent candidate for president in the 2016 presidential election, coming in 15th overall.

While she largely agrees with the party on many of their platforms, including a refusal to accept corporate donations, she has broken with Greens on other issues.

“I believe that we can get to a renewable electric grid by 2025, but you can’t do it in transportation,” Kahn said. “A new financial system? A new banking system? Get real, it’s not going to happen. I’m running on my ability to solve complicated problems.”

On growing jobs, Kahn said it’s important to keep large-scale projects in mind while also prioritizing “next-day action” projects, including Americorps-type job programs.

“It’s blending funding streams at government and private foundations to bring more money into this economy,” Kahn said. “With the right plan, it’s easier to get funding.”

And like two-time former Green candidate Matt Funiciello, Kahn characterized herself as gun-friendly, and said she was skilled with her Glock 99.

“I support the Second Amendment for two reasons — one is venison, and the other is King George III,” Kahn said. “I think there’s no trust in government, and no one’s going to give up their guns up here.”

FUNICIELLO CHIMES IN

Funiciello notched 10.6 percent of the vote in 2014 and fared considerably less in 2016, garnering just 4.6 percent.

He said he was “in full support” of Kahn’s run, citing her stance on climate change, global peace and campaign finance reform.

And as he did in past campaign cycles, he reserved his ire largely for Democrats, who he said were running the risk of alienating the voters needed to win in a district where Republicans boast a 50,000 voter registration advantage through increasingly intense rhetoric.

“I’m horrified at all the Democrats, ranting and raving and frothing,” Funiciello said. “It’s manic how much they said they oppose their president, and presenting how they will oppose Stefanik.”

With such turbocharged language, Funiciello warned about depressed turnout.

“Where are they going to get those votes yelling and calling these people names?” Funiciello said. “It’s not a strategy for winning.”