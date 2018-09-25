Kahn outlines ‘roadmap’ for renewable energy

× Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn believes the North Country is well-poised to capitalize on hydrogen fuel technology. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH | The use of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels is catching on in Europe, where two dozen nations last week pledged to boost research funding into the technology.

Hydrogen fuel cells combine the element with oxygen to produce electricity, heat and water.

Advocates believe converting to hydrogen-based power can mitigate the fluctuating supplies of wind, solar, hydro and other renewable energies.

“By converting electricity generated from those sources into hydrogen, the energy can be stored in large tanks and released again when needed,” reported the Associated Press.

GREEN CORRIDOR

Dr. Lynn Kahn, the Green Party candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, believes the North Country is well-poised to capitalize on the technology and develop a green energy corridor along the St. Lawrence River.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pledged 50 percent of the state’s power supply will be derived from renewables by 2030.

But Kahn believes the U.S. is lagging in the transition to a green economy.

For the last month, she’s been traveling to Massena to promote the “research, development and manufacturing” of renewable energy and hydrogen fuel production along the St. Lawrence River.

“It’s an enormous market,” said Kahn.

Hydrogen fuel is gaining traction when it comes to transport, said Kahn, noting Hyundai recently signed a deal to sell 1,000 hydrogen-powered trucks in Switzerland. The world’s first hydrogen-powered train also recently went into service in Germany.

“The use of hydrogen-fueled vehicles is not looked at seriously,” Kahn said. “The fossil fuel industry owns politicians the Republican and Democratic parties.”

Kahn said she’s met with local stakeholders to discuss her ideas, including RACER Trust, owners of the former General Motors Power site in Massena.

“I think the North Country has the potential to lead in the manufacturing of the next generation of energy, and this time to do with responsibility,” she said.

Kahn aims to hold sessions on university campuses this fall to discuss her renewable “roadmap,” which also includes inserting climate change responsibilities in the mission of all agencies and divesting public funds from fossil fuels.

‘ALL OF THE ABOVE’

Kahn is running against Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb in November.

Stefanik has said she supports an “all of the above” approach to energy, including the use of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The lawmaker received pushback last week in Ballston Spa while addressing the Upstate Conservative Coalition, a tea party group, for her stance on renewables.

“Some disagree with my stance,” Stefanik told The Sun. “I do support renewable energy. I support all of the above. I think solar and wind, in particular, in this district have been growth opportunities.”

The lawmaker said she has advocated for solar and wind tax credits, and wind has the potential to be a major driver in Franklin, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

“People aren’t going to agree with everything, but I have an independent record when it comes to environmental and renewable, and I’m also fighting for biomass and hydropower,” Stefanik said. “I think those are growth opportunities for the North Country in the future.”

Stefanik, a member of the Climate Change Caucus, has broken with President Donald Trump on the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Accord, calling the decision to leave agreement to combat climate change by reducing carbon emissions a “mistake.”

The lawmaker also lobbied against a 2016 amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would have limited the ability of the Department of Defense to use alternative energy.

“Unfortunately, this amendment would impede military facilities like Drum from continuing to pursue energy solutions that enhance national security, training capabilities and operational flexibility,” said Stefanik in comments on the House floor.

‘OFF THE GRID’

Cobb said she’s “big believer” in renewable energy and said she can pair that with real-world experience.

Her husband runs a small solar installation business. The family has an electric car and lived off the grid for 11 years.

All renewable energy sources must be studied to explore which technologies will prove to be most effective for which uses, said the candidate.

“Governments and private companies will have to work together to do this,” Cobb said in an email. “Right now, it appears that both batteries and hydrogen fuel cells will have a role in future transportation. While each has different advantages, the larger question is likely to be how fast we can get away from coal and other fossil fuels to generate power.”

Cobb agrees with her opponents that renewables can help transform the U.S. economy, including in the North Country.

The entire U.S. coal industry has fewer jobs than Arby’s, said the candidate, referring to a 2017 Washington Post article.

“By contrast, solar power employs more people than coal, gas and oil power generation combined,” Cobb said.

Job opportunities in the North Country include home installations to solar farms, wind turbines and revitalizing our grid, said Cobb.