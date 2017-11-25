Kanoza appointed to lead county health department

PLATTSBURGH | John Kanoza was recently appointed the new Clinton County Director of Public Health.

Kanoza’s appointment follows an announcement in September that former director Jerie Reid was retiring after serving the department since January 2012.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge,” Kanoza said in a statement.

“I am pleased to have been selected to continue the hard work of my predecessors, and look forward to leading the talented and dedicated team of employees who work daily to improve and protect the health of Clinton County residents.”

In addition to providing oversight of the department’s Environmental Health and Safety Division, Kanoza has also filled the role of engineer.

He holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in Geology and Geochemistry and a Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering.

“Clinton County has been lucky to find yet another highly qualified director from within the department’s leadership team,” said Board of Health President Erin Spees.