Kardum wins Best of Show

× 1 of 3 Expand Photograph by Kevin Young The Ticonderoga Best of Show Car winner was Joe Kardum (center), with Dawn and Jon Cooke of Adirondack Trail Riders holding his other awards. × 2 of 3 Expand Photograph by Kevin Young The Best of Show Motorcycle winner was Bill Frazier. × 3 of 3 Expand Photograph by Kevin Young The Best of Show Truck winner Dennis Martinez (right) is with Jon Cooke from the Adirondack Trail Riders. Prev Next

TICONDEROGA | Organizers say the 25th Annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show in Bicentennial Park was a great success.

The event attracted more than 230 car show participants and hundreds of spectators, coordinated by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, with assistance from the Adirondack Trail Riders.

The Ticonderoga Area Car Show is a “SuperWheels Showdown” qualifier show. Each year the chamber sends the Best of Show winner to the “SuperWheels Showdown” in Boston, Mass. in October. The winner has a chance to place at that show, as well as move into a large and exclusive show at the Mohegan Sun.

There were a number of awards given out, including an array of special awards.

The Ticonderoga Area Car Show award winners were:

SuperWheels Winner and Best of Show Car: Joe Kardum; Best of Show Truck: Dennis Martinez; Best of Show Motorcycle: Bill Frazier; Best of Show Display: Norm Monettte, “Flying Farmer”; Best Work In Progress: Tom Forgath; Favorite Antique: Dick and Diane Shortsleeves; Best Color Scheme: Dennis Martinez; Most Radical Engine: Bill Roberts; Chamber Choice: John LaFond; Fans’ Choice: Jim Hambrick; and Boy Scouts’ Choice: Garry Payne.

The Car Show raffle winners were Brian Smith of Elizabethtown ($2,500) and Jessica Stoddard ($1,500) from TiNY Wellness Center.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors, participants, spectators, and volunteers who made the car show such a great success,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “This event draws many people to the area each year. We are able to showcase our beautiful area and Bicentennial Park, in addition to offering a fantastic event.”

He said that for next year the Adirondack Trail Riders will be coordinating the Ticonderoga Area Car Show with support from the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.