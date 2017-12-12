KCS shows gratitude with lunch

× Members of the Keene Central School student council are ready to serve those in attendance at the annual Thanksgiving lunch held Nov. 21. Photo by Jill Lobdell

KEENE VALLEY | Keene Central School students showed their appreciation for the community which has raised them as part of a honored, annual tradition now in its 47th year.

The annual Thanksgiving lunch on Nov. 21 welcomed the community into the halls of Keene Central for meals, good conversation and more.

COMING TOGETHER

“This holiday is about giving thanks and acknowledging the people in our lives who are important to us,” said K-6 principal Holly LaBombard-Hull. “We have much to be thankful for here at KCS. In this spirit, we want to thank our guests for coming to share this very special tradition with us.”

LaBombard-Hull thanked faculty and staff, as well as students and parents, for their efforts and engagement in the community.

“Thank you students for your good character and positive outlook. Thank you parents for being such an integral and supportive part of the school,” she said. “Lastly, thank you all for giving me the opportunity to be a part of a school community where we all work together toward common goals.”

The meal has become a standing tradition in the community and region.

“I’ve been coming every year since I’ve been elected,” said state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).

Schools are important in all communities, he said.

“But this particular lunch brings in members of the community to interact with the kids and share a meal,” he said. “It helps people get in the mindset of Thanksgiving. I think it is a good event to reinforce the community with shared interests. It is fun and it’s nice that the school does this.”

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

Student council president Josh Baldwin said his group has worked hard to prepare for the day.

“The younger grades make the tablecloths, so it gets everyone involved with the preparation,” he said. “The cafeteria staff prepare the food along with students in the cooking classes. We get food from local farmers as well. We spend the morning of getting the tables and chairs setup, more food prep done, all the mats on the ground and get everyone ready to eat. It’s fun getting the community involved and to get ready for Thanksgiving.”